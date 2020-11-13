Former 1,500 metres World Champion Elijah Manangoi handed two-year suspension for missing doping tests

Manangoi, 27, took the silver medal at the 2015 Beijing world championships before winning gold in London two years later.

Kenya's Elijah Manangoi, the 2017 world 1,500 metres champion, has been suspended for two years for failing to make himself available for doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

The two-year ban is backdated to 22 December, 2019, the AIU said.

Also Commonwealth and African champion over the distance, the Kenyan pulled out of the 2019 worlds in Doha a few days before it started.

Under current rules, athletes must inform the authorities of their whereabouts 90 days in advance in order to undergo out-of-competition testing. They are considered to have committed an offence if they miss three tests.