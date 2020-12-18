Footballers 'overwhelmingly support' taking a knee, says players' union
Teams at Premier League and English Football League games have been making the gesture since matches restarted in June following the coronavirus shutdown.
London: Players "overwhelmingly support" continuing to take a knee in support of the fight against racial injustice, the Professional Footballers' Association said on Friday.
Teams at Premier League and English Football League games have been making the gesture since matches restarted in June following the coronavirus shutdown.
The players' union said they have consulted their membership on the issue after booing at some stadiums, including at EFL games hosted by Millwall and Colchester, earlier this month.
The PFA also accused the EFL, which oversees the second, third and fourth tiers of English football, of showing "a lack of leadership" over the issue.
"The results were clear - players overwhelmingly support continuing this act of solidarity despite any adverse responses that may be received," the PFA said in a statement.
The consultation included a survey circulated to all Premier League, English Football League, and Women's Super League squads.
"This powerful symbol of solidarity represents the players' commitment to anti-racism and is not an endorsement of any political position," the statement added.
"It is a peaceful act of unity that highlights a persistent and systemic issue."
The Football Association is investigating following the incidents of booing.
Millwall Supporters' Club said their protest was targeted at the political views of the Black Lives Matter organisation, and was not motivated by racism.
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has previously spoken about how he feels the gesture has become "diluted" and is now "little more than good PR".
But the PFA feels the continued support for taking a knee among players provides the mandate for competitions to give it their full backing.
"While the Premier League has already committed to teams taking the knee for the duration of the season, players across the EFL have been left in a difficult position following a lack of leadership on the issue," it said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Arsenal 'letting the fans down' with poor performances, says defender Rob Holding
The FA Cup winners have won just one of their past seven league games and have just 13 points from their opening 11 games.
Premier League: Leeds defender Robin Koch to undergo knee surgery after aggravating injury in Chelsea defeat
The 24-year-old initially sustained the injury on his debut in the opening game of the season against Liverpool.
Premier League: Chelsea's Frank Lampard dismisses talk of 'spygate' in build up to clash with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds
Lampard and Bielsa will face off for the first time since the 2019 play-offs in the second-tier Championship, when Derby, then managed by Lampard, beat Leeds at the end of a turbulent campaign.