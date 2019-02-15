Footballer Emiliano Sala's body arrives in Argentina ahead of burial in home town of Progreso

Buenos Aires: The body of footballer Emiliano Sala arrived in Argentina on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s wake and burial in his home town.

TV pictures showed a van carrying the body being slowly escorted out of the Buenos Aires airport by police vehicles.

The body is being driven to Progreso, around 538km (334 miles) northwest of the capital Buenos Aires, for a vigil and wake.

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on 21 January to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.

Wreckage was found on 3 February following a privately-funded underwater search and a body was recovered three days later.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and chief executive Ken Choo are among those who will attend the funeral.

