In another busy day in the world of football transfers, Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday while Paris Saint-Germain added some firepower to their squad with the arrival of Marco Asensio and bolstered their defence by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal.

Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club and signed a one-year deal with Atletico Madrid.

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

“Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success.”

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

He also won the FA Cup, English League Cup, two Europa Leagues, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

PSG’s double signings

PSG announced their first two recruits of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique.

Asensio joined on a three-year deal through June 2026, PSG said. The left-footed striker won three Spanish league titles and three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. He previously worked with Enrique when the Spanish manager was in charge of the national squad.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this great club,” said Asensio, who like Skriniar joined on a free transfer. “I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals.”

PSG have reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and are expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

Out of contract with Inter Milan, the powerfully-built Skriniar — a Slovak international — had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side for him last year.

The 28-year-old Skriniar joined Sampdoria in 2016 and became the youngest defender to play at least 35 games in Serie A, PSG said. He then moved to Inter Milan and played 246 matches with 10 goals in five seasons.

“There’s always pressure when you join a club like Paris Saint-Germain,” Skriniar said. “I feel it a bit, but I feel I’m ready, ready to be part of this really big club. But I love pressure. I’m a defender, so we know what it’s all about.”

Skriniar won the Italian league title with Inter in 2021, as well as two Italian Cups. He has played 60 games with Slovakia, scoring three goals.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka goes to Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen have brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from English Premier League side Arsenal.

The 30-year-old Xhaka signed a contract through June 2028, Leverkusen said on Thursday.

“In Granit we were able to win an absolute top professional for ourselves,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “His footballing quality is known everywhere. But there are few players who can lead so well thanks to an outstanding mentality and personality.”

Neither Leverkusen nor Arsenal divulged the transfer fee. Online sports website The Athletic reported it was 25 million euros ($27.1 million) “although sources close to Leverkusen are insisting the fee is lower.”

Xhaka played 268 games for Arsenal since joining the London-based club in 2016 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He helped the team to second place in the league last season with seven goals in 37 games. He scored 21 altogether for Arsenal.

Real Madrid sign Guler

Real Madrid on Thursday reached a deal to sign Arda Guler, adding another young player to their midfield.

The 18-year-old Turkey international arrives from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. He will be officially introduced by Madrid on Friday.

Spanish media said the talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Luís Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday when Al-Nassr announced they hired his fellow Portuguese Luís Castro.

The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach’s contract was not disclosed.

Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League, following Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

The 61-year-old Portuguese is best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk including home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League. He spent last season in Brazil with Botafogo.

Al-Nassr was coached last season by Frenchman Rudi Garcia then Dinko Jelicic of Croatia as an interim hire.