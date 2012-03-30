Football transfers: Anzhi eye ₤45 million Torres deal
The club has already signed Samuel Eto'o, paying him ₤350,000 a week, to make him the highest paid player in the world.
Anzhi Makhachkala, the club fueled by the billions of Russian investor Suleyman Kerimov, have now set their eyes on a huge deal for Fernando Torres. They have already signed heavyweights like Samuel Eto'o at a price tag of ₤350,000 a week, making him the highest paid player in the world and have snapped up ex-Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink as manager of the team.
Other well-known Premiership players Yuri Zhirkov and Christopher Samba are also on their roster and if Torres continues to frustrate in front of goal, then this rumour might just become true.
The Daily Mirror reports even more raids on Chelsea, as Carlo Ancelotti (now at Paris St.Germaine) seems interested in Ashley Cole and Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho eyes Raul Meireles.
It's all not that bad for Chelsea though, with The Sun carrying news which links Angel Di Maria to the Blues. The Argentine winger has been a huge creative force at Madrid. It also says that he has rejected their offer of a new contract.
Roberto Mancini has now set sights on Tottenham's playmaker Luka Modric and has subjected him to public praise. Click here for the report.
The Italian manager was also in the news for sending away Mario Balotelli from training for probably doing what he does best - annoy the gaffer.
