Football summer transfer round-up 2019: Real Madrid bring in Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard; Manchester United sign Daniel James

Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid from Olympique Lyonnais

Real Madrid have signed French left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon, making the defender the third addition to their squad this summer.

Madrid announced that Mendy will sign a six-year contract, with Lyon saying the transfer was worth 48 million euros ($54 million).

The 24-year-old Mendy joined Lyon from Le Harve in 2017. He scored three goals in 44 appearances for Lyon last season, and made his international debut for France in a friendly against Uruguay in November.

Mendy will provide competition for Marcelo, who like many of his teammates underperformed last season when Madrid failed to compete for any major trophy.

Daniel James to Manchester United from Swansea City

Manchester United completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City with the Welsh winger becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at Old Trafford.

James, a Swansea City academy graduate, has signed a five-year contract with United. The 21-year-old scored 5 goals from 38 games in an impressive campaign for Championship side Swansea.

Solskjaer told United's website: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for their second major offseason addition, and reportedly their most expensive ever.

The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract and a transfer fee reported to be around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus variables, which would make him the club's biggest signing.

The Spanish club haven't made any blockbuster signings in years and were yet to bring in a top player to try to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward left to join Juventus last season.

Real Madrid called Hazard "one of the best players in the world," known for his "attacking flair, assists and goals."

"Hazard has world class technique, vision, dribbling, pace and finishing. These qualities saw him stand out in his seven years in England," Real Madrid stated.

Hazard had already indicated his final game for Chelsea was last week's Europa League final victory over Arsenal. With two goals in his 352nd appearance for the club, he finished with a total of 110.

Luka Jovic to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid completed their first major signing in the ongoing summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season after Serbia striker Luka Jovic joined the club on an undisclosed fee from Bundesliga club Eintrancht Frankfurt in a six-year deal.

The 21-year-old was with Frankfurt on loan between 2017 and 2019, and this move will come as a major boost for Real Madrid, who did not enjoy a successful 2018-19 season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Madrid-based daily Marca reports the club is paying 60 million euros ($67.5 million) for the player with a bonus of 5 million euros, with 30% of the transfer fee going to Jovic's former club Benfica.

Jovic will compete with French forward Karim Benzema at Madrid, which also has forwards Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Junior.

Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund have signed Bayer Leverkusen’s talented and versatile 23-year-old attacking midfielder Brandt on a five-year deal.

Brandt, who played for Leverkusen alongside 19-year-old Kai Havertz last season, had been a target for many clubs because of his consistently good performances since making his Bundesliga debut when he was 17.

"He's still a young player with lots of potential for development," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“I am a person who sometimes decides things on as hunch. For me this feeling is important and I have a very good feeling about Borussia Dortmund. I want to further develop here,” Brandt said in a Dortmund statement.

Thorgan Hazard to Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Dortmund, who snapped up Germany left back Nico Schulz, said 26-year-old Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

“He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finishing,” said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

“He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years,” he added of Hazard, brother of Chelsea’s Eden, who joined Gladbach in 2014.

He scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions but fifth-placed Gladbach narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.

Nico Schulz to Borussia Dortmund from Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund signed Germany defender Nico Schulz from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim. Dortmund, who finished runners-up in the league, said the 26-year-old Schulz signed a deal through June 2024.

"We will benefit greatly from his physicality, his tempo and his extreme dynamism. A player like him with his fighting spirit and his desire to be successful would help any team," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Schulz, who will be familiar to Dortmund coach Lucien Favre from their time together at Borussia Moenchengladbach, scored one goal and set up six more for Hoffenheim last season.

Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund were paying 27 million euros ($30 million) for the player, making Schulz Dortmund's second most expensive signing after Andre Schurrle.

Eder Militao to Real Madrid from FC Porto

Real Madrid signed Porto’s Brazil international defender Eder Militao at the end of the season for 50 million euros, according to the Portuguese club.

The 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with Madrid and will become coach Zinedine Zidane’s first signing after his return to the Santiago Bernabeu this week, while the transfer fee is a record for a Portuguese club.

Militao, who joined Porto last year from Sao Paulo, made his Brazil debut last September in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

He will add competition to a Madrid defence that continues to depend on an ageing Sergio Ramos, who was suspended as they crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-1 home defeat to Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich have signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for 80 million euros ($89.98 million) and the defender will join the club in July, the German champions stated.

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract with Bayern, had been on the wish list of several major European teams after he was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side.

“I am very happy that we managed to get one of the best defenders in the world and a world champion. Lucas can play both as a central defender as well as a left back,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

