Football summer transfer round-up 2019: Adrien Rabiot ends PSG nightmare with Juventus move; Inter Milan sign Diego Godin

Adrien Rabiot to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed his move to Juventus with the Italian champions announcing the signing of his contract.

The Turin club said the 24-year-old would be presented at Juventus stadium on 2 July.

Although no details were provided by his new employers, Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth seven million euros ($7.9 million) a year plus another 10 million euro ($11.3m) bonus on signing.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract. It expired on Sunday.

Rabiot was also suspended by the French champions in March after partying in a nightclub hours after PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United.

Diego Godin to Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan said on 1 July that they had signed former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.

The 33-year-old said in May he would be leaving the Spanish side after nine years when his contract expired in June.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022,” Inter Milan said.

The Uruguayan, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, played 389 times for the club and famously clinched their first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United from Crystal Palace

Manchester United has signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a deal worth around $60 million.

The 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka, who made 46 appearances in all competitions for Palace, becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing following the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea.

United are paying Palace an initial fee of 45 million pounds ($57 million), with another 5 million pounds ($6 million) in possible add-ons depending on his success at Old Trafford.

"I can't wait to get going and integrated into the squad," Wan-Bissaka said after signing a five-year contract.

Kostas Manolas to Napoli from AS Roma

Centre-back Kostas Manolas has transferred from Roma to Napoli in a deal worth 36 million euros ($40 million) that should boost the southern club's Serie A title credentials.

The 28-year-old Manolas joins Kalidou Koulibaly in what could become one of the top centre-back pairings in the Italian league.

Napoli hasn't won Serie A since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two titles in 1987 and 1990 but coach Carlo Ancelotti is bolstering his squad in his second season with the Partenopei.

Manolas replaces Raul Albiol, who is reportedly moving to Villarreal.

Manolas' crowning achievement with Roma came when he scored the decisive goal against Barcelona to send Roma to the Champions League semifinals in 2018.

Manolas played five seasons with Roma after starting his career in his native Greece.

Mats Hummels to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

Former Germany defender Mats Hummels is returning to Borussia Dortmund from league rival Bayern Munich.

Dortmund said it had "reached an agreement in principle" for the transfer, which was to go ahead subject to a medical test.

"He's really eager for the move, otherwise he wouldn't do it. It's not an easy step. It's another fresh start for him. I like it," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told the local Funke Media Group.

The clubs agreed not to disclose the details of the deal. Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund had agreed to pay up to 38 million euros ($42.5 million) including bonuses for the 30-year-old defender, who joined Bayern from Dortmund for a reported 35 million euros in 2016.

Andre Gomes to Everton from Barcelona

Everton have signed Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a 22 million pound ($30 million) five-year deal, the Premier League club announced.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international makes a permanent move to Goodison Park after a loan spell there last season.

"I know the club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them," Gomes told evertontv.

"I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

"Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better."

Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid from Olympique Lyonnais

Real Madrid have signed French left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon, making the defender the third addition to their squad this summer.

Madrid announced that Mendy will sign a six-year contract, with Lyon saying the transfer was worth 48 million euros ($54 million).

The 24-year-old Mendy joined Lyon from Le Harve in 2017. He scored three goals in 44 appearances for Lyon last season, and made his international debut for France in a friendly against Uruguay in November.

Mendy will provide competition for Marcelo, who like many of his teammates underperformed last season when Madrid failed to compete for any major trophy.

Daniel James to Manchester United from Swansea City

Manchester United completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City with the Welsh winger becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at Old Trafford.

James, a Swansea City academy graduate, has signed a five-year contract with United. The 21-year-old scored 5 goals from 38 games in an impressive campaign for Championship side Swansea.

Solskjaer told United's website: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for their second major offseason addition, and reportedly their most expensive ever.

The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract and a transfer fee reported to be around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus variables, which would make him the club's biggest signing.

The Spanish club haven't made any blockbuster signings in years and were yet to bring in a top player to try to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward left to join Juventus last season.

Real Madrid called Hazard "one of the best players in the world," known for his "attacking flair, assists and goals."

"Hazard has world class technique, vision, dribbling, pace and finishing. These qualities saw him stand out in his seven years in England," Real Madrid stated.

Hazard had already indicated his final game for Chelsea was last week's Europa League final victory over Arsenal. With two goals in his 352nd appearance for the club, he finished with a total of 110.

Luka Jovic to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid completed their first major signing in the ongoing summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season after Serbia striker Luka Jovic joined the club on an undisclosed fee from Bundesliga club Eintrancht Frankfurt in a six-year deal.

The 21-year-old was with Frankfurt on loan between 2017 and 2019, and this move will come as a major boost for Real Madrid, who did not enjoy a successful 2018-19 season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Madrid-based daily Marca reports the club is paying 60 million euros ($67.5 million) for the player with a bonus of 5 million euros, with 30% of the transfer fee going to Jovic's former club Benfica.

Jovic will compete with French forward Karim Benzema at Madrid, which also has forwards Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Junior.

Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund have signed Bayer Leverkusen’s talented and versatile 23-year-old attacking midfielder Brandt on a five-year deal.

Brandt, who played for Leverkusen alongside 19-year-old Kai Havertz last season, had been a target for many clubs because of his consistently good performances since making his Bundesliga debut when he was 17.

"He's still a young player with lots of potential for development," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“I am a person who sometimes decides things on as hunch. For me this feeling is important and I have a very good feeling about Borussia Dortmund. I want to further develop here,” Brandt said in a Dortmund statement.

Thorgan Hazard to Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Dortmund, who snapped up Germany left back Nico Schulz, said 26-year-old Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

“He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finishing,” said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

“He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years,” he added of Hazard, brother of Chelsea’s Eden, who joined Gladbach in 2014.

He scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions but fifth-placed Gladbach narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.

Nico Schulz to Borussia Dortmund from Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund signed Germany defender Nico Schulz from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim. Dortmund, who finished runners-up in the league, said the 26-year-old Schulz signed a deal through June 2024.

"We will benefit greatly from his physicality, his tempo and his extreme dynamism. A player like him with his fighting spirit and his desire to be successful would help any team," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Schulz, who will be familiar to Dortmund coach Lucien Favre from their time together at Borussia Moenchengladbach, scored one goal and set up six more for Hoffenheim last season.

Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund were paying 27 million euros ($30 million) for the player, making Schulz Dortmund's second most expensive signing after Andre Schurrle.

Eder Militao to Real Madrid from FC Porto

Real Madrid signed Porto’s Brazil international defender Eder Militao at the end of the season for 50 million euros, according to the Portuguese club.

The 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with Madrid and will become coach Zinedine Zidane’s first signing after his return to the Santiago Bernabeu this week, while the transfer fee is a record for a Portuguese club.

Militao, who joined Porto last year from Sao Paulo, made his Brazil debut last September in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

He will add competition to a Madrid defence that continues to depend on an ageing Sergio Ramos, who was suspended as they crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-1 home defeat to Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich have signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for 80 million euros ($89.98 million) and the defender will join the club in July, the German champions stated.

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract with Bayern, had been on the wish list of several major European teams after he was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side.

“I am very happy that we managed to get one of the best defenders in the world and a world champion. Lucas can play both as a central defender as well as a left back,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

With inputs from Agencies.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.