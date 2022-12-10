Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between England and France, set to take place at the Al Bayt Stadium. Morocco stunned Portugal in the other quarter-final tonight, and the winners will take on the African outfit in the second semi-final next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Preview: Reigning champions France take on England in a World Cup knock-out match for the first time on Saturday, after favourites Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals to blow the tournament wide open.

France have overcome a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals.

“Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment,” said coach Didier Deschamps, who is bidding to become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups since World War II.

England are the joint-highest scorers in the tournament with 12 goals after cruising past African champions Senegal 3-0 in the previous round.

They are still waiting for a first major title since the 1966 World Cup, after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals four years ago before a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley last year.

“Those big matches are important reference points for the team,” said England coach Gareth Southgate.

“There have been some defeats that hurt that prepare you for nights like tomorrow where you have to be the very best version of yourself. We are ready to fight France for that place in the semi-finals.”

The winners of the France-England clash at Al Bayt Stadium will play either Morocco in the last four.

