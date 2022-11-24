Manchester United has become the talk of the town since star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared details about his relationship with the club during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The controversy over Ronaldo’s harsh statements regarding his team led to Man United and the footballer parting ways. On 22 November, the Red Devils made the announcement that they were “exploring strategic opportunities” for the club, which might include selling it. Now, Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, has made his first public statement since the team was potentially put up for sale.

Sky News interviewed Glazer near his home in Florida’s West Palm Beach. During the conversation, the 62-year-old addressed Ronaldo’s explosive exit as well as the likelihood of a takeover of the club. He asserted, “The board went through a process and it’s been decided to look at different strategic alternatives and that’s what we are doing.”

While being questioned whether it was the right time to sell United, Glazer reiterated that the club has been considering every possible option and would see where it leads.

“I value our conversation tonight and like to wish everyone a great Thanksgiving,” he said to reporters, while making his way into the Florida restaurant.

Additionally, Glazer was confronted about supposedly being outraged by Ronaldo’s criticism, which ended the club’s ties with the Portuguese star and made them terminate his weekly contract of £480,000. However, there was no sign of dissatisfaction on Glazer’s face. He appreciated the contribution of Ronaldo during his tenure at Old Trafford and wished him luck for the upcoming journey.

“I’m going to tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a great Manchester United player. I appreciate everything he’s done for the club and wish him the best for the future,” Avram Glazer added.

As per reports, the Glazer family may only approve a portion of the club for sale to new investors. The raised sum will reportedly be used to renovate their home ground and stadium. The decision was taken just a week after United’s arch-rivals Liverpool made a similar kind of declaration. The Reds are willing to sell their majority ownership after receiving inquiries from organisations looking to purchase shares.

