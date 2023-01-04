Watch video: Cristiano Ronaldo mixes up Saudi Arabia with South Africa after mega-move to Al Nassr
Ronaldo, 37, who has played all his career in Europe, made the blunder when speaking of the offers that he received from around the globe.
Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. He was presented to the home fans after agreeing to a lucrative 200 million euro contract until 2025.
With many finding it to be end of Ronaldo’s career in elite football, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner seemed quite content at the ceremony.
But during the press conference, Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal. Instead of saying “Saudi Arabia,” the former Manchester United footballer said “South Africa.”
Ronaldo just South Africa instead of South Arabia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZmWSCMdnf7
— Azania (@azania1023) January 3, 2023
“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” he told media.
Ronaldo’s unveiling was the talk of the town on Tuesday. It was streamed live on YouTube and CR7 fans around the globe were closely following the ceremony. So social media users did not take much time to identify the mistake. A clip of that particular portion of Ronaldo’s presser has gone viral across the internet.
Who are Al Nassr: The club Cristiano Ronaldo is joining for over €200 million
Ronaldo claimed his “ work in Europe is done.” While addressing the crowd at his new home, the 37-year-old noted, “It’s not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia. This is why I change and, to be honest, I’m really not worried about what people say. Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club.”
Ronaldo received a massive reception at a packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park – home to Al Nassr, which erupted in cheers and pyrotechnics as he appeared in their yellow and blue kit.
