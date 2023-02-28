Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary great Ferenc Puskas, on Monday at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony held in Paris. Oleksy won the award for a goal scored from an overhead kick in Poland’s domestic amputee football league.

Oleksy is the first ever amputee player to win the FIFA Puskas Award.

: This goal from Marcin Oleksy has won the FIFA Puskas 2022 award! pic.twitter.com/X1eTS6Js2u — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 27, 2023

The other nominees for the prestigious award included France star Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian Richarlison.

“It’s been difficult for me to even dream about an award like this. I am standing before you today receiving the award for the best goal in the world,” Oleksy after winning the award. “I am dedicating this award to Ewelina, Tomek, Tosia – because it was thanks to them that I was able to pick myself up after the accident and am here now, and can score such beautiful goals.

“I also want to thank the entire football community because someone has created this beautiful sport that makes it possible for us to find fulfillment. Thank you very much!”

Oleksy, 36, use to play as a goalkeeper in Polish fourth division before meeting an unfortunate accident. In 2010, Oleksy, aged 23, was involved in an accident while working as a road worker where a machine fell on his legs and eventually the lower part of his left leg had to be amputated.

MARCIN OLEKSY WYGRYWA FIFA PUSKAS AWARD NASZ CZŁOWIEK ODBIERA NAGRODĘ W PARYŻU NA OCZACH MESSIEGO I MBAPPE OLO Z GOLEM ROKU NA ŚWIECIE pic.twitter.com/zhPs008HYT — Amp Futbol Polska (@AmpFutbolPolska) February 27, 2023

With hopes of playing football with his newborn son, Oleksy decided to return to sport and restarted as a goalkeeping coach at the youth level before joining the amputee football team Warta Poznan. Oleksy’s award winning goal was scored for Warta Poznan in November last year against Stal Rzeszow in the PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa.

Oleksy still works as a construction worker when not playing football for Warta Poznan. He’s doing well in football as well. Oleksy was part of the Poland team that took part in the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup.

