Lionel Messi inspired an Inter Miami comeback from two goals down to beat Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties to progress to the US Open final. The game had finished 3-3 after extra-time.

Inter Miami, who won the Leagues Cup on penalties against Nashville, are now a win away from their second trophy since the talismanic Argentinian joined the club last month.

Cincinnati occupy the top spot in the Major League Soccer standings. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are bottom but a whole different side to the one that was winless in their 11 league games before Messi’s arrival.

Inter Miami’s unbeaten run, since the arrival of Messi and Spanish pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, looked to be coming to an end against an impressive Cincinnati side.

The Florida football club trailed 2-0 with 22 minutes remaining before Messi delivered two perfect assists to striker Leonardo Campana to take the game into extra-time.

Earlier, Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez had put Cincinnati ahead with strikes in the 18th and 53rd minutes respectively.

Lionel Messi finds Leonardo Campana! 🔥 WE HAVE A GAME ON OUR HANDS! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/n7YdfD5SAv — WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

But in the 68th minute, Messi sent in a free-kick from the left which was headed home by Campana to bring some life into the game.

LEO MESSI AND LEONARDO CAMPANA COME THROUGH AGAIN FOR INTER MIAMI. 😱 ALL LEVEL IN CINCY IN STOPPAGE TIME. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TUcBPR3x3b — WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

Then in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Messi swung in a ball from the left, with Campana the target. The Ecuadorian, stationed at the back post, headed the ball home to force extra-time.

In extra time, it was Inter Miami who took the lead. A Benjamin Cremaschi pass was sent into the path of Josef Martinez and the Venezuelan made no mistake with a clinical finish.

But Cincinnati hit back in the 114th minute with Japanese winger Yuya Kubo firing a right-foot shot into the far corner.

THE SCENES! DRAKE CALLENDER SAVES, THE LOCAL KID BENJAMIN CREMASCHI WINS IT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HqHOAYoEcY — WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

In the shootout, the teams were locked at 4-4 when Callender saved Nick Hagglund’s penalty for Cincinnati and Cremaschi converted to book Miami’s place in the final.

LIONEL MESSI CONVERTS HIS PENALTY. ✅ pic.twitter.com/dFO2zjljHB — WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

The 18-year-old Miami-born Cremaschi, whose parents are from Argentina, was congratulated by Messi after his match-winning spot kick.

“I’m living a huge dream,” he told CBS Sports, “Sometimes I sit down and really think about the position that I’m in and it’s incredible, I never believed I was going to be in the spot I am in now,” he said.

Inter Miami will face Houston Dynamo in the US Open final, who beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 in the other semi-final on the night.