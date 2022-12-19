With Argentina coming out victorious in the Qatar World Cup final, Lionel Messi finally got the opportunity to lift the prestigious title. Argentina edged past reigning champions France in a nail-biting contest on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium, Doha. With this Argentina became the first nation from South America to engrave its name on the trophy since Brazil in 2002.

After the victory, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez poked fun at French striker Kylian Mbappe whose commendable hat-trick went in vain in the end-to-end final battle.

“A minute of silence for … Mbappe!” 😅 Emiliano Martinez during Argentina’s dressing room celebration. (via nicolasotamendi30/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dwm3IrUNWG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022



In a widely-circulated video, Argentina footballers were seen enjoying their moment during the post-match celebration in the dressing room. While circling around the centre table in a queue, they were heard chanting ‘one-minute silence for’ when Martinez referred to the name, Mbappe. The Golden Glove-winner took a small pause in between and completed the sentence by saying, “For Mbappe who is dead.”

The dispute between the two arose when the French icon made a controversial comment on the downturn of South American football in recent times. Earlier in May, he claimed that European football has been in a more dominant position as teams from the continent have been performing better than teams like Brazil and Argentina. He noted, “In contrast to Brazil and Argentina in South America, we are prepared when we come to the World Cup. Football is not as developed there as it is in Europe. Because of this, European teams have consistently won the last world cups.”

The remark did not go down well with Martinez. Condemning the statement, he stated that Mbappe doesn’t know much about football. “It’s better not to talk about when you don’t have enough experience. We are certainly a better team. We have always been recognised such as,” the Aston Villa keeper further added.

Martinez was a crucial figure in Argentina set up throughout the event. His strong hands came to the rescue several times, particularly in the semi-final against the Netherlands and in the summit game as both were decided by penalty shootout. On the other hand, Mbappe led most of the French attacks and headed to Sunday night with the same count of goals in the tournament as his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi with five goals each. In the final face-off, while Messi managed to find the net two times, the 24-year-old went on to clinch the Golden Boot riding on his hat-trick. However, Messi took home the Golden Ball for becoming the player of the tournament.

