Watch: Bengal Governor La Ganesan pushes away Sunil Chhetri during photo-op, Twitter fumes

The video of Governor La. Ganesan pushing away Sunil Chhetri left Twitter users fuming, with several of them terming the behaviour as 'shameless' and asking him to apologise.

FP Trending September 19, 2022 12:05:33 IST
West Bengal Governor La Ganesan while presenting the Durand Cup trophy to Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri. Image: Screenshot

Bengaluru FC fans were on cloud nine after their team defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 to lift the prestigious Durand Cup on Sunday night. The final at Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium was something many of the Bengaluru-based franchise’s fans had dreamed of. The celebrations, however, were sullied as videos emerged of West Bengal Governor, La. Ganesan, pushing away Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri during the post-match presentation to pose for a photograph.

The video of the incident has left football fans fuming, with many slamming the minister for his “shameless behaviour”.

The incident happened during the trophy presentation ceremony. La. Ganesan was standing slightly behind Sunil Chhetri. When the time came to get their photos clicked, the West Bengal Governor was seen pushing Chhetri away to pose with the trophy himself.

Watch:

In another video, Sivasakthi Narayanan, who scored the opening goal for Bengaluru FC in the game, was similarly pushed away by a guest for a photo opportunity.

The videos have created a storm on the internet, with people coming out in defence of the Indian captain. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the Governor’s behaviour.

“What a shame !!!! How did this man treat an international player like this??? It’s very hilarious to see. Hope the Govt of India will look into this,” wrote one account.

Others wrote that politicians were obsessed with photo-ops.

Many termed the behaviour “shameless”.

People also asked the West Bengal Governor to apologise for his insult.

Some tagged Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and asked him to look into the issue.

Several people stated that Sunil Chhetri deserved to be treated with more respect.

A few individuals commented that Indian football will not be able to progress as long as politicians are involved in the clubs and boards.

Coming back to the Durand Cup final, Bengaluru FC absolutely dominated the match. The Bengaluru-based team was in fine form and romped to victory on the backs of goals by Sivasakthi Narayanan and Alan Costa. Mumbai struggled to score, with only Lalengmawia Ralte aka Apuia, managing to score for the unit. While Sunil Chhetri did get some opportunities to score, he could not make the most of them.

Sunil Chhetri was extremely happy with his team’s win as can be seen by his heartfelt post.

“Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions – would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this.  Come on, BFC!” wrote Chhetri.

Updated Date: September 19, 2022 12:16:49 IST

