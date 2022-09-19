The video of Governor La. Ganesan pushing away Sunil Chhetri left Twitter users fuming, with several of them terming the behaviour as 'shameless' and asking him to apologise.

Bengaluru FC fans were on cloud nine after their team defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 to lift the prestigious Durand Cup on Sunday night. The final at Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium was something many of the Bengaluru-based franchise’s fans had dreamed of. The celebrations, however, were sullied as videos emerged of West Bengal Governor, La. Ganesan, pushing away Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri during the post-match presentation to pose for a photograph.

The video of the incident has left football fans fuming, with many slamming the minister for his “shameless behaviour”.

The incident happened during the trophy presentation ceremony. La. Ganesan was standing slightly behind Sunil Chhetri. When the time came to get their photos clicked, the West Bengal Governor was seen pushing Chhetri away to pose with the trophy himself.

Watch:

Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/GiICyecRHb — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 18, 2022

In another video, Sivasakthi Narayanan, who scored the opening goal for Bengaluru FC in the game, was similarly pushed away by a guest for a photo opportunity.

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

The videos have created a storm on the internet, with people coming out in defence of the Indian captain. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the Governor’s behaviour.

Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC! https://t.co/NdRsoKuKWK — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2022

“What a shame !!!! How did this man treat an international player like this??? It’s very hilarious to see. Hope the Govt of India will look into this,” wrote one account.

What a shame !!!! How did this man treated an international player like this??? It’s very hilarious to see. Hope Govt of India will look into this.. — Sungul (@SuryapritamSat4) September 18, 2022

Others wrote that politicians were obsessed with photo-ops.

Aajkal ke politicians kaafi obsessed hai apni pictures ko leke 😜 — ✨Anamika | अनामिका✨ (@Anamikaa_Ana) September 18, 2022

Many termed the behaviour “shameless”.

What a shameless Behavior

“Photo meh aanahe.. oorkya” 😡

Respect the Player. He is not only a player . He is the Captain, Leader, Legend #SunilChhetri #Indianfootball #DurandCup #BFC pic.twitter.com/arRexnNRtZ — Shafi Pv (@shafipvulm) September 18, 2022

People also asked the West Bengal Governor to apologise for his insult.

Ladies & gentlemen, bringing you Shri La. Ganeshan, honorable Governor of West Bengal. #DurandCup The high-headedness is audacious. Not expected of a respectable figure, @LaGanesan. A public apology surely won’t be too much to ask for. #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aEq4Yq6a6R — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) September 18, 2022

Some tagged Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and asked him to look into the issue.

Chhetri is not only a player but an emotion of all Indians.Such type of cheap behavior isn’t acceptable.Hope AIFF & Sports Ministry will look in to this matter.We the indian sports fans are deeply hurted.@ianuragthakur sir @KirenRijiju sir @Shaji4Football sir @kalyanchaubey sir — Dr Mahimna Vasavda (@Mahimna_Ortho) September 18, 2022

Several people stated that Sunil Chhetri deserved to be treated with more respect.

Looks like he is the Governor of West Bengal Shri La. Ganesan… but this act of his is not at all acceptable. @chetrisunil11 is an asset of our country and he deserves to be treated with respect. — SUDEEP CHATTERJEE (@Iamchsudeep) September 18, 2022

A few individuals commented that Indian football will not be able to progress as long as politicians are involved in the clubs and boards.

This is very unfortunate,The Indian football can’t be progress untill the political leader are involved in the board and the clubs. 😡 — Koushik das gupta (@Koushik88909105) September 18, 2022

Coming back to the Durand Cup final, Bengaluru FC absolutely dominated the match. The Bengaluru-based team was in fine form and romped to victory on the backs of goals by Sivasakthi Narayanan and Alan Costa. Mumbai struggled to score, with only Lalengmawia Ralte aka Apuia, managing to score for the unit. While Sunil Chhetri did get some opportunities to score, he could not make the most of them.

Sunil Chhetri was extremely happy with his team’s win as can be seen by his heartfelt post.

Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions – would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this. 😉

Come on, BFC! pic.twitter.com/Uw6itY2JKJ — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 18, 2022

“Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions – would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this. Come on, BFC!” wrote Chhetri.

