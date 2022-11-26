Though India are still waiting for their maiden appearance in the FIFA World Cup, the football fever is quite noticeable all around the country during the global event. Many from India have travelled to Qatar to witness the biggest football festival this year.

Such a fan has been winning hearts across social media for spreading the culture of India while interacting with the fans of other countries. The Kerala man identified as Yadil M Iqbal is a huge Argentina fan and met a native of the South American country during Argentina’s opening game against Saudi Arabia. Iqbal informed Leti Estévez about the huge fanbase of Argentina and Lionel Messi in India.

The clip of the conversation between the duo has been going viral across social media where the Indian can be seen holding the national flag of Argentina and the girl had the Indian flag tied to her back. In the clip, Iqbal shared details of his encounter with the girl in Malayalam. He revealed that she was aware of the love Indians have for the Argentina side and this was the reason why she donned the tricolour.

Iqbal continued by saying that if he finds a fan from Brazil, Argentina, Portugal or any other footballing nation, he shows photographs from Kerala as evidence of his state’s passion for the game. At the end, he expressed his desire to watch global stars like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar Jr. play for his state’s ISL side Kerala Bluster or any other team in the Indian league.

By sharing the video, Iqbal wrote in the caption, “Divided by nation united by football. Thank you Leti Estévez, for loving our nation.” Since being dropped on the internet, the Instagram reel has earned over 8.5 lakh views and as many as 2 lakh users liked it so far.

The comment section saw a lot of Indians appreciating Iqbal for spreading the culture of Indian football on the biggest stage. A viewer noted, “The best stage to express our culture and our quality. Lots of people United for the World Cup. Show them your best bro.” Another person lauded, “You nailed it, man.”

#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala 🇮🇳 Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament. 12 days to go until #Qatar2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/29yEKQvln5 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 8, 2022



Kerala is known for its immense love and enthusiasm for football. Ahead of the Qatar World Cup, the people of the South Indian state caught the attention of FIFA by crafting giant cutouts of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar on a local rival. The football governing body appreciated the effort with a special post on their official Twitter.