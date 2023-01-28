Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup owing to their 3-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad in the semi-final on Thursday. Following his goalless debut in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese star, who is also the captain of Al Nassr, failed to contribute anything to the scoresheet in his second appearance in the gulf nation. While coming off the pitch after the thumping defeat, some Al-Ittihad supporters were heard teasing Ronaldo with the name of his long-time football rival- Lionel Messi. A clip of the occurrence was supposedly filmed by a fan present in the stands and has widely been shared across social media.

🐕 شاهد كيف ودعت جماهير #الاتحاد لاعب فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو #الاتحاد_النصر pic.twitter.com/7NVR73VEbc — قصي نقادي (@Qusay_itfc) January 26, 2023



In the viral footage, Ronaldo can be seen walking off the field and making his way into the tunnel. A loud chant cheering “Messi… Messi” can be heard coming from the nearby galleries where the fans of Al-Ittihad were seated. However, it hardly received any reaction from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he continued to walk with his head down.

Coming to the match, Ronaldo played his part and knocked on the door of the opposition’s defence several times during the 90-minute play. He showcased his skill and created chances, only to be denied in the end. Al-Ittihad took an early lead in the 19th minute of the match thanks to a goal from Romarinho. Only two minutes ahead of the first-half whistle, Abderrazak Hamdallah went on to increase the lead without any effort from the other side.

Al Nassr kicked off the second half with more pace and dominated the proceedings for the majority of the time. Their attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca managed to bring the difference down by one after a goal in the 63rd minute. However, the scoreboard remained 2-1 before Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti for Al-Ittihad netted the third three minutes into stoppage time, putting the final nail into the coffin.

In their upcoming assignment, Al Nassr will square off against Al Fateh in an away fixture in the Saudi Pro League on 3 February at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium. Currently, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side is standing atop the points tally with 33 points in 14 matches, followed by Al Hilal who have played 15 matches with 32 points to their name.

