UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live: Defending champions Manchester City and creme de la creme of European football will learn their Champions League fate when the draw for the group stage takes place in Monaco on Thursday.

After near misses in recent years, Pep Guardiola’s side won the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan in last season’s final thanks to a solitary Rodri goal.

They are therefore in the first pot of seeds for this season’s group phase, alongside Europa League winners Sevilla as well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord and Benfica.

Those six clubs are, like City, the champions of their respective leagues.

Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid — winners in 2022 — are in the second pot with the likes of Inter Milan and Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Gunners are back in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 2016/17.

The fourth Premier League representatives are Newcastle United, who have not appeared in the Champions League in two decades and will be in pot four.

As well as Newcastle, fresh faces in this season’s competition include Lens of France, who are also back in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Union Berlin will be appearing for the first time in their history after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

The first matches in the group stage will take place on September 19 and 20, with this season’s final being held at Wembley in London on June 1, 2024.

UEFA Champions League pots

Pot One: Manchester City (ENG/holders), Sevilla (ESP/Europa League winners), Barcelona (ESP), Napoli (ITA), Bayern Munich (GER), Feyenoord (NED), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Benfica (POR)

Pot Two: Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester United (ENG), Inter Milan (ITA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Atletico Madrid (ESP), RB Leipzig (GER), Porto (POR), Arsenal (ENG)

Pot Three: Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT), PSV Eindhoven (NED), AC Milan (ITA), Braga (POR), Lazio (ITA), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Pot Four: Real Sociedad (ESP), Galatasaray (TUR), Celtic (SCO), Newcastle United (ENG), Union Berlin (GER), Lens (FRA), Royal Antwerp (BEL), Young Boys (SUI)

When is the UEFA Champions League draw?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place on 31 August at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

What is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

UEFA Champions League group stage draw is at 9:30 PM IST (4 PM GMT/6 PM CET).

How to watch UEFA Champions League draw live?

The UEFA Champions League draw will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to live stream UEFA Champions League draw?

UEFA Champions League draw live stream is available on SonyLiv in the Indian sub-continent.