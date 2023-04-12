Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview: The quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League has more focus on the managers than the players that will occupy the pitch.

For interim manager Frank Lampard, in his second spell at Chelsea, the journey to Madrid is a quest at picking up his first win. It would also stamp his credentials in managing the Blues long term – if that were to be considered in the summer.

Real Madrid meanwhile play with Carlo Ancelotti’s future shrouded by rumours of taking over as Brazil’s national team manager.

The outcome of this tie could potentially decide whether Lampard becomes permanent in his Chelsea role or whether Ancelotti does take up the Selecao role.

Both teams are out of contention to lift the league silverware. Chelsea have won two of their last 11 matches in the league and 11th in points table. The Londoners are currently on a four-match winless run.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are second in the Spanish La Liga but trail leaders Barcelona by 13 points with 10 games to go into the season. Domestically, they can win a trophy with the Cup final against Osasuna to come.

Chelsea appointed Lampard as a stop-gap solution after sacking Graham Potter. In his first game in-charge, Chelsea lost to Wolves to compound their misery ever since spending big in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid come into the fixture on the back of a 3-2 home loss to Villarreal. Off the pitch, midfielder Fede Valverde has been in the news after a reported fracas with Alex Baena in the parking lot. The Valencia-based club have reportedly filed a police complaint since.

Pre-match talk

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard: “Games like tomorrow are a great chance to perform and show the personality that makes you a proper leader. It’s normal in a season when a club like us falls below the levels we want the character gets questioned. It’s one of the first things probably to get questioned in times of defeat. The only thing the players can do is prove it on the pitch where people can see it.”

“Every new year in football brings a new story. The players have to understand Real Madrid are a special team, and there are things you can’t control. My focus will not be on last year, but on what we can do now.”

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez: “We are not afraid of Real Madrid. We have big respect because this is a big football match and we know the quality they have. We will try to keep them at bay with our defenders and I expect a wonderful match.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: “He (Lampard) is a fantastic and extraordinary professional. I don’t think that in this case the experience will mean much. He arrived only a week ago and I’m certain that he will do well for as long as he stays with Chelsea.”

Real Madrid defender David Alaba: “Most of the time Madrid are the favourites, but we are not focused on that. The objective is to reach the semi-finals and we must try to be successful tomorrow”.

Head-to-head: Played 4, Real Madrid won 1, Chelsea won 2, Draw 1

Real Madrid and Chelsea have met multiple times recently. The Spanish club beat Chelsea in the quarter-finals last season on their way to a record-extending 14th European title.

Chelsea overcame Real Madrid in the semi-finals in the previous year to eventually secure their second UEFA Champions League trophy.

Form guide

Chelsea: L D L D W

Chelsea’s record in European Cup quarter-finals is W8 L3. The Blues have appeared in the last-four only once since 2013-14.

Real Madrid: L W W L W

Real Madrid are in the European Cup quarter-finals for the 38th time, more than any other side. Their record is W31 L6. They’re looking to make it to the semi-finals for the 11th time in 13 seasons.

Injuries/absences

Chelsea: Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante didn’t play in Chelsea’s last game but returned to training and should be available for the trip to Madrid.

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti has named the entire squad as available for the first leg, with the exception of left back Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live on TV and Streaming

The first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on 13 April. It will be live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. One can live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea on SonyLiv.

