Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Preview: Manchester City would seek revenge against Thomas Tuchel, now manager of Bayern Munich, when the two sides meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Tuchel’s Chelsea had denied Manchester City their first, and only, shot at European silverware during the 2021 final. It was also the closest Guardiola has come in 10 attempts during spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City to win his third European Cup title as manager.

The stakes are high! 😮‍💨 Who will rise to the occasion?#UCL pic.twitter.com/j9OdRCBRWs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 11, 2023

The 1-0 win was a case of an apprentice outwitting the master. Young Tuchel studied and admired Guardiola’s Barcelona which won 14 trophies from 2008 to 2012, including two Champions League titles.

They were at loggerheads first in Germany (Guardiola at Bayern and Tuchel at Mainz, then Borussia Dortmund) and next in England.

Manager head-to-head: Three Chelsea wins in matter of six weeks towards the end of the 2020/21 season are Tuchel’s only victories in 10 meetings between the duo to Guardiola’s six. But he won the most important at Estadio do Dragao.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich head-to-head: 3 wins for Man City, 3 wins for Bayern Munich, 0 draws

Pre-match talk

Thomas Tuchel: “We’re excited for the game, it’s a huge challenge. This is the kind of test we want. We need to build on recent results to have a chance. It’s pretty obvious how City will play. You can see the effect Pep has had on the team after six or seven years there. They are a very attacking side and in good form.”

“Pep’s teams always have his own unique style. We will try to find ways of competing both with and without the ball. We need a complete performance. We have been analysing City’s last few weeks. I was a coach here in England and I think we’ve got a good idea of what to expect. We want to stop them being too dominant.”

Pep Guardiola: “We’ve seen the three or four games that Bayern have played under [Thomas] Tuchel. Maybe tomorrow they’ll try something new. They have quality in all departments. It’ll be difficult. I’m focusing on what we have to improve to do well tomorrow.”

“We want to try [to win the competition]. It’s an honour to be here against an elite club like Bayern Munich. We can’t take things for granted. The important thing is to be here, do our best and try and be perfect to get a good result.”

UCL form

Manchester City: This is City’s 12th UEFA Champions League campaign, all in succession; they have featured every season from 2011/12 onwards.

City’s record in European Cup quarter-finals is W3 L3.

Bayern Munich: This is Bayern’s 21st appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals – a competition record, two more than Real Madrid.

Bayern’s European Cup quarter-final record is W20 L12

Injuries/Absences

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been ruled out with a knee problem. The Cameroon international had scored four goals in his last six appearances across all competitions. Also missing are Manuel Neuer (leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee).

For Manchester City, Phil Foden is the only absentee. The england international underwent surgery recently to remove his appendix and is not expected for another week at least.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Live on TV and Streaming:

The first leg between Man City and Bayern kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on 12 April. It will be live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. One can live stream City vs Bayern on SonyLiv.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.