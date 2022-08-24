Here’s all you need to know about when and where to follow the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw.

It’s that time of the year again. Europe’s top domestic football leagues like the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A all got underway earlier in August, and the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League 2022-23 seasons kicks off on 6 September, a week in advance from the usual Matchday 1 due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar from 20 November.

As is the tradition, 32 of Europe’s top football clubs will view for the UEFA Champions League trophy, the group stage draw of which will be held on 25 August (Thursday) in Istanbul, Turkey,

The final of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season will take place in Istanbul on 10 June, 2023. Real Madrid are the defending champions, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in the 2021-22 final to clinch a record 14th title.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool will all be heavy favourites this time around while teams like Eintracht Frankfurt would hope to spring a surprise against the top sides.

A total of 26 teams automatically qualified for the upcoming season, while six others would advance through the playoff round final.

As always, 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with the top two advancing to the round of 16.

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the main draw with three more teams to be decided on Wednesday night.

Here are the various Pots for the group stage draw of the UEFA Champions League:

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Other pots

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Benfica (POR)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to follow the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw:

Where will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw be held?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

When is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place on 25 August, 2022.

What time will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place at 9.30 pm IST (6 pm CET)

How can I follow the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Along with that, it can be streamed on Sony LIV app or the UEFA Champions League official website.

