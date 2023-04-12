Napoli go into one of their biggest matches in recent memory without their star player Victor Osimhen. The striker has missed the last two games after injuring his adductor muscle in the left leg while on international duty with Nigeria.

Since, the club have fretted over the injury and hoped he’d be fit in time for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against fellow Italian side AC Milan. Unfortunately for the Napoli faithful, he has not recovered for the trip to San Siro and has been included in the squad.

Osimhen’s 21 league goals have played a crucial role in Napoli’s seemingly unstoppable march to a first Serie A title since Diego Maradona led the club to their only two Italian league championships in 1987 and 1990.

They have a 16-point lead at the top of the Serie A table with the team also featuring dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, nicknamed Kvaradona, and midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

Despite Kvaratskhelia’s presence, the absence of Osimhen cannot be taken lightly. He’s netted four times in the UEFA Champions League this season, including three in the win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16. It saw Napoli reach the last-eight for the first time in history.

In the two games Napoli have played without the Nigerian striker, they’ve been hammered at home by Milan (0-4) and earned an unconvincing win at lowly Lecce (2-1).

In Osimhen’s place could be Giacomo Raspadori who did participate with the rest of the squad in Tuesday’s training. He is Napoli’s only fit striker as the club also announced that Giovanni Simeone had suffered a hamstring injury.

Pre-match talk

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti on Osimhen’s absence: “The strength of a team is never just the sum of its various parts. It’s the sum of all its qualities, how they co-exist and the way the team works together. Our team up to now has shown it can play regardless of the formation picked at the beginning of the match… We’re at this point because we’ve won important matches without Osimhen, so I expect the same thing.”

#MilanNapoli: coach Pioli and @TheoHernandez ahead of tomorrow’s quarter-final clash #UCL: le interviste esclusive alla vigilia dell’andata dei Quarti di Champions League #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/JEUn6tkeyY — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 11, 2023

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli: “The match in the league will obviously give us an idea, but there’s no way it will be the same match again. They’re the highest scoring team in this Champions League and after Bayern Munich the team which has won the most matches so they’re a really good team with great quality.

“I think both teams have the same chance of going through. I’m expecting two very balanced matches… I think we can expect something different from Napoli so we need to be aware whether we need to make changes from the match in the league.”

Head-to-head: This is the clubs’ first meeting in UEFA competition.

Form guide

Napoli: W L W W W

Napoli are the 54th team to play in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and the first newcomers since Atalanta and Leipzig in 2020.

AC Milan: D W L D D

AC Milan’s record in European Cup quarter-finals is W11 L4. Although they have not featured in the quarter-finals for 11 years, only seven clubs have made more appearances at this stage of the UEFA Champions League than Milan’s eight.

AC Milan vs Napoli Live on TV and Streaming

The first leg between AC Milan and Napoli kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on 13 April. It will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels. One can live stream City vs Bayern on SonyLiv.

