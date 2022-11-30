Tunisia vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live
Tunisia vs France Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch Tunisia vs France match in India
In a bid to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Tunisia need to beat high-flying France on Wednesday when the two sides lock horns in the Group D match at the Education City Stadium.
Tunisia, who were held to a 0-0 draw with Denmark and lost 1-0 to Australia, have never made it to the knockout stage in five World Cups, and even if they beat France in Qatar, the Eagles of Carthage will have to rely on the result of a simultaneously played Group D game between Australia and Denmark to go their way.
On the other hand, France have already secured qualification to the round of 16 and they only need a draw to guarantee first place in Group D.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup game.
When is Tunisia vs France in the FIFA World Cup?
Tunisia vs France is scheduled to be played on 30 November.
What time is Tunisia vs France in the FIFA World Cup?
Tunisia vs France will kick off at 6 pm local time which is 8.30 PM IST on Wednesday.
Where will Tunisia vs France be played in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup?
Tunisia vs France will be played at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Ryyan.
Which TV channel will broadcast Tunisia vs France in the FIFA World Cup?
Tunisia vs France match will be shown live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.
Which streaming app will show Tunisia vs France live?
Tunisia vs France match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on Firstpost.com.
