Cristiano Ronaldo, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong dominate this week's headlines as transfer rumours continue to come in thick and fast

If the first week of our transfer window recap had more confirmed deals than rumours, then this week is the other way. Some of the rumours from the past week and the all-but-done got confirmed.

At the same time, the tricky situation around Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong continued. Once again, to help you catch up with the big confirmed deals and transfer stories in European football, Firstpost is back with a weekly recap.

Where's Ronaldo headed?

There are two key questions around Cristiano Ronaldo and his desire to leave Manchester United. First pertinent question: should the club let him leave or persuade him to stay? Second, and related question, where can he even go?

Manager Erik ten Hag maintains he's looking forward to working with Ronaldo. "Concerning is maybe not the right word," said ten Hag when asked for an update on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. "I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for (Ronaldo) to come in and then we will integrate him."

Sunday Mirror reported Manchester United could entertain the possibility of letting him go but it would be on a one-year loan with a clause to return to Old Trafford for a potential swansong.

To try and answer the second question: PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all said 'no'. The latest bit of gossip says he's interested in returning to Spain but to Atletico Madrid. That would not go down well with Real Madrid faithful where he's considered a legend after scoring 438 goals for Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid could really do with the goalscoring prowess of Ronaldo after seeing Luis Suarez leave the club. But in order to make that happen, they would need to let prodigal son Antoine Griezmann go.

What's happening on the Frenkie de Jong front?

First, if you're trying to get your head around the Frenkie de Jong transfer, we have you covered. We explain why Barcelona are trying to sell a player they fought to land, what are the hiccups and why can't Manchester United solve the financial difficulties.

In the latest, Barcelona manager Xavi said, "I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie, I value him very much. He’s a key player, but then there’s the economic situation and Financial Fair Play."

Club president Joan Laporta said, “Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn’t accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants.”

While there is no headway on De Jong front, it also appears Chelsea have entered the fray and could well hijack the whole transfer.

Where's Kounde going?

Speaking of hijacking deals, Jules Kounde could well be headed to Barcelona instead of Chelsea - similar to how things transpired with Raphinha. The Sevilla defender reportedly received a £55 million offer from the Londoners.

But Barcelona have also entered the picture with the clubs discussing the specifics. Xavi spoke directly with the player and reports in Spain suggest he's going to stay in LaLiga.

Barcelona-based SPORT report Barcelona will pay €50 million with €10 million in variables. It added the French defender preferred Barca over Chelsea.

Dybala, Zinchenko, De Ligt done deal

Last week there were strong signs of Paulo Dybala joining Jose Mourinho-managed AS Roma and it was confirmed. Three weeks after his Juventus contract expired, the 28-year-old Argentina international agreed to a three-year deal at Roma.

To highlight the excitement behind the transfer, according to Corriere dello Sport, Dybala sold more jerseys in one day than when Ronaldo arrived at Juventus.

Arsenal bolstered their defence by bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in a "long term" deal that is believed to be until 2026.

The transfer is reported to be worth an initial £30 million, with an additional £2 million in add-ons.

Over in Bundesliga, Matthijs de Ligt joined Bayern Munich. The Dutchman put pen to paper on a five-year contract. Juventus said signing the central defender cost Bayern €67 million with 10 million in bonuses. This is the second biggest transfer deal in Bayern's history after the 80 million required to capture Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Already reaping benefits, he (and Sadio Mane) scored on debut in the pre-season friendly. Both were on the scoresheet against DC United in Washington.

QUICK RECAP: DONE AND DUSTED!

Jesse Lingard (signed by Nottingham Forest)

Paulo Dybala (signed by AS Roma)

Matthijs de Ligt (signed by Bayern Munich)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (signed by Arsenal)

Takefusa Kubo (signed by Real Sociedad)

