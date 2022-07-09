Lenglet will join Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster as new faces at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

London: Tottenham secured their fifth signing of the transfer window on Friday as defender Clement Lenglet joined on loan from Barcelona.

The London club have heavily backed manager Antonio Conte after the Italian secured Champions League football next season.



"We are delighted to announce the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona," Tottenham said in a statement.

The France international joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 for 35 million euros ($36 million) and won the La Liga title in his debut season.

But he slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou last season after a series of error-strewn performances.

Lenglet will add depth to Conte's options at centre-back, particularly on the left of his favoured back three.

