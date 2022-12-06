This stadium in Qatar will be dismantled after World Cup, FIFA explains with special video

Qatar, this year’s host of the FIFA World Cup, is the first country from the Middle East to organise the prestigious event. During the ongoing mega event, football enthusiasts from all across the globe made their way to the country. To welcome as many as 2.45 spectators throughout the tournament, seven new stadiums were built in prominent cities and the existing ones were renovated for the football extravaganza. Among the freshly-built venues, Stadium 947 in Doha stands out to be unique for some right reasons. It was fully built from recycled shipping containers and the structure can entirely be removed after the World Cup.

Since the beginning, the arena has hosted a total of seven matches including group games and knockouts. On Monday, the Round of 16 encounter between Brazil and South Korea marked the last one to be held here. Ahead of the match, FIFA shared a special Twitter video showing the 360-degree view of the stadium. The caption of the post reads, “Built with 974 shipping containers. the stadium can be fully dismantled and re-purposed post-event.”

Built with 974 shipping containers. the stadium can be fully dismantled and re-purposed post-event 🧱 Take a look at Stadium 974 🏟️ #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

The number “947” included in the name is derived from the Gulf country’s international dialling code. It also represents the exact number of containers being used to construct the structure. The hosts claim that certain recyclable materials, such as steel and shipping containers, were included in the construction of it. Stadium 947 with a capacity of 44,089 supporters, was built as a port-side structure.

Additionally, this is the only host venue in Qatar without an air-conditioning facility. So, each game being held here was in the evening. In this context, the organisers explained on the official website, “Situated in the portside area and in sight of Doha’s coastal cityscape, fans at Stadium 974 will feel the cool breeze as it rolls in from the Arabian Gulf.”

According to FIFA, the authority will dismantle the superstructure. The containers are reported to be shipped to countries seeking the infrastructure. Referring to its brief existence, the host said, “Although Stadium 974’s real physical presence may be temporary, thanks to this ground-breaking venue-development idea, its legacy will endure forever.”

