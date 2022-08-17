The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, told the SC that the government has already held talks with FIFA after the suspension of AIFF.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday asked the Central Government to take "proactive steps" with FIFA to work on lifting the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ensure that India can get to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The world governing body of football suspended AIFF on Tuesday due to "undue influence from third parties" and also added that the U-17 Women's World Cup slated for October this year in India "cannot currently be held" as planned.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, told the court that the government has already held talks with FIFA after the suspension of AIFF and "some breaking of the ice" has taken place. The SG also informed that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) also played a key role in discussions with FIFA.

"On the request of SG Mehta, we ask Centre to take proactive measures to hold the U-17 World Cup and lifting of the suspension of AIFF be facilitated," the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and JB Pardiwala said.

The SC also adjourned the hearing in the matter to 22 August as per the SG's request following the "active discussions" between the Central Government and FIFA.

This is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year existence. FIFA cited "undue interference by third party", referring to a Supreme Court-appointed CoA to handle the daily affairs of the AIFF, as the cause for suspending India.

The suspension means no Indian team, club or country, can play international matches.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

