Bengaluru FC results in Super Cup this season:
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur
Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters
Punjab 0-2 Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan
Super Cup 2023 Final Live: Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC in the final of the Super Cup domestic football competition at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.
A win for Odisha will be their in the competition while Bengaluru have lifted this piece of silverware in the inaugural edition (2018).
Bengaluru FC have been to the summit clash in three domestic cup competitions this season winning the Durand Cup while losing the Indian Super League (ISL) final to ATK Mohun Bagan.
A win for Bengaluru FC here and they will play Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoffs for the AFC Cup Group Stage berth.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
FC Goa recorded their first win of the Super Cup football tournament following a 90th minute strike by captain Iker Guarrotxena, keeping their semifinals prospects alive.
The result meant that Sreenidi could secure a spot in the semi-finals if they register a win against I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC in their final group game.
Jamshedpur FC finished their Super Cup group stage campaign with a perfect record, beating hosts Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in the final game at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Tuesday.