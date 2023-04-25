Auto refresh feeds

It is Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC to decide the winner of the 2023 Super Cup in Kozhikode, Kerala. Bengaluru FC have won a trophy this season while Odisha FC are seeking their first. Who will get their hands on the silverware?

Super Cup 2023 Final Live: Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC in the final of the Super Cup domestic football competition at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

A win for Odisha will be their in the competition while Bengaluru have lifted this piece of silverware in the inaugural edition (2018).

Bengaluru FC have been to the summit clash in three domestic cup competitions this season winning the Durand Cup while losing the Indian Super League (ISL) final to ATK Mohun Bagan.

A win for Bengaluru FC here and they will play Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoffs for the AFC Cup Group Stage berth.

