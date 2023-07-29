Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s names are missing from India’s official list of men’s football players for the Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou. It was reported in the media earlier that captain Chhetri, Jhingan and Gurpreet will be India’s three senior players permitted in an otherwise U23 football tournament. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey also confirmed that Chhetri will be part of the team in an interview with news agency PTI.

However, now it has come to light that the name of the trio is missing from India’s official list of athletes for the Asian Games, as per a report in the Times of India. The Indian Olympic Association and Kalyan Cahubey, who is also the joint secretary and the acting CEO of the IOA, have now requested the Asian Games organisers to provide ‘accreditation’ to Chhetri, Jhingan and Gurpreet. A letter has been sent to the oragnisers by IOA.

The report also adds that the three senior players were unsure about going to the Asiad at the start which could have led to the exclusion of their names from the list. The cut-off date to send the list was 15 July.

“When we (AIFF’s coaches, technical officials and support staff members and federation officials) had made a presentation to the sports ministry’s officials requesting for the football teams’ (men and women) clearance for the Asiad, we didn’t realise that their names (Chhetri, Sandhu and Jhingan) were not in the original list of athletes sent to the organisers” Chaubey told TOI.

“When I realised this (omission), being the head of the organisation (AIFF), I took up the matter personally to ensure that their names were added so that they could get the accreditation. Their names have been sent to the organisers. The people concerned who made the presentation to the ministry should have known about this. As the federation president, I needed to interfere.”

The football competition at the Asiad will run from 19 September to 7 October. The men’s and women’s football teams were earlier not given permission by the Sports Ministry to compete in the Asian Games as they did not meet the criteria of being ranked in the top-8 in Asia but later an exemption from the government opened the gates for AIFF.

List of Indian men’s football players for Asian Games: Anwar Ali, Gurmeet, Lalengmawia, Narender, Rahim Ali, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Rohit Danu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aniket Anil Jadhav, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Akash Mishra, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Roshan Singh Naorem, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Asish Rai, Vikram Pratap Singh, Deepak Tangri, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam