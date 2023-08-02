India are set to enter the Hangzhou Asian Games all guns blazing as the Olympic Council of Asia and the event authorities approved the inclusion of Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan in the Indian men’s football squad.

The football event in Asian Games is usually an exclusive U-23, with three overage players allowed. However, this time an exception was made for the players who are 24 years old, with the cut-off date of birth pegged at January 1, 1999, since the games were to take place last year but couldn’t materialise due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, India men’s football team coach Igor Stimac named a 22-man squad for the Asian Games that start on September 23 and go until October 8. The squad included the three veterans – Chhetri, Sandhu and Jhingan – but approval from the respective organisations was required.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey tweeted to confirm the development.

“Happy to confirm that #IndianFootball will have its strongest representation in Asian Games,” he wrote.

“Both @AsianGamesOCA & @19thAGofficial committee have now approved addition of @chetrisunil11 @gurpreetgk & @sandeshjhingan in the @indianfootball squad,” he added by tagging OCA, the local Asian Games body and the three players.

India’s participation in the Asian Games was earlier in doubt as the Sports Ministry’s criteria allowed sending only the teams which are ranked in the top-8 in the continent. India men’s team is ranked 18th in the Asian Football Confederation rankings.

Stimac had even called for PM Narendra Modi’s intervention to clear the decks for his men. However, after an appeal from the AIFF, the ministry relaxed the criteria.

India are in Group A with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India men’s football squad for Asian Games:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.