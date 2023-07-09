India captain Sunil Chhetri has come out in support of head coach Igor Stimac and his suggestion that the national team should be afforded at least a four-week camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in January next year.

Stimac in an exclusive interview with Firstpost had said that six weeks camp would be ideal as he would need to regroup and retrain the players according to the demands of the national team.

“Our players will go to their clubs. They will need to switch to the club’s philosophy of football, maybe different roles and positions in these roles. Some of them will be on the bench, and some of them will not get enough time to play. They will not be doing the same drills that we do here and I cannot change all that in 10 days. That is impossible. Because four weeks is the bare minimum we need to get for the Asian Cup. Six weeks is ideal which will be very difficult to get but with four weeks minimum we will be happy and we can take responsibility for the results, otherwise, no,” the Croatian tactician had said.

Longball to Igorball: How Stimac transformed Indian football team’s playstyle

Chhetri on Sunday said he hopes the team is able to get a “long camp” ahead of the Asian Cup (January 12 to February 10). India are scheduled to play Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in a tough group in the Asian competition.

“We are going to face Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in the Asian Cup (group matches), that is why Stimac (as well as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu) have spoken about long camps. We need it and I really hope we get it,” Chhetri said.

“When you go to the national camp, there are injuries to players and they come with different mental levels from their respective clubs. You need to take care of all these, and to do that you need more time.”

“Eventually, how many days we get (for national camp) depends on the talks (among the stakeholders) but I really hope to get as many days as possible,” said the striker.

Gurpreet Sandhu interview: The man for the big saves and the big occasions

India have been in great form recently. The team defeated Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final on Tuesday in Bengaluru and also won the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in June in Bhubaneswar and the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament in March in Manipur. The team is currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak.

However, the Asian Cup will be a completely different challenge.

Chhetri also hoped that India get to play a few international friendlies before the Asian Cup and also against some of the best teams in Asia like Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia or South Korea.

“If we get at least two or three important international friendly games before the Asian Cup, including at least one against a country ranked in top six or seven in Asia, that will give us a good picture of ourselves and will make us more ready.

“If I throw the name, it could be against Iran, Japan or Saudi Arabia. If we don’t play against Japan, Iran or South Korea, we will not know the level of Australia (India’s strongest opponents in the Asian Cup).

“To prepare for these big matches against the top teams, we need a camp of four weeks. If we get five days of national camp we will not be ready for these big matches. To face Australia in the Asian Cup, we will need at least a couple of levels higher than what we are having in ISL, and for that we need longer preparation time.”