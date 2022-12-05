European powerhouse Spain will square off against Morocco in the Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium. Louis Enrique’s side is coming off a shocking 2-1 defeat against the tournament’s dark horse Japan in their last group game, while Morocco crushed Canada in their previous appearance ahead of the knockout.

With two victories and a draw in their three group matches, Morocco finished at top of Group F ahead of Croatia, who were the runners-up in the 2018 edition. On the other hand, Spain began their campaign with a blaze, striking seven goals against Costa Rica without receiving a response. However, they only managed to hit the net one time each in the following games and came second in Group E.

It is only the second time in the competition’s history that Morocco has advanced to the knockout round. In 1986, when they last reached the round of 16, Germany eliminated them 1-0. In 2018, Spain also proceeded to the round of 16 but was ultimately ousted on penalties following a 120-minute 1-1 draw against Russia. They will encounter an African team for the first time in the knockout round this year.

The 2018 World Cup had Spain and Morocco placed in the same group. The only face-off between these two in the group league could not find any winner as the scoreboard read 2-2 after a nail-biting 90-minute battle. Morocco was on the verge of three points but a late injury-time goal from Iago Aspas snatched the game away from them.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco will be played on 6 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco will be held at the Education City Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Spain and Morocco will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can follow the match at firstpost.com.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Round of 16: Spain vs Morocco- Possible Starting XI:

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Pedri, Busquets, Gavi, Torres, Morata, Olmo.

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sahiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.