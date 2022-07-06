The other players added are Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey (played for England Under-21s), Hamburger SV pair Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (both represented Germany Under-21s)

Spain-born Iñaki Williams said on Tuesday he will play for Ghana's national team as four months before competing at the World Cup, Ghana's national team added five new recruits who are now eligible to play in Qatar.

The Athletic Bilbao forward made the announcement through a video posted on his social media accounts.

“It's about time,” said a Twitter post by Ghana's national team. “Welcome to the Black Stars.”

The other players added are Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey (played for England Under-21s), Hamburger SV pair Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (both represented Germany Under-21s). Another Germany-based player, Patric Pfeiffer, is a forward at Darmstadt.

The 28-year-old Williams was born in Spain from parents who reached a refugee camp in Ghana after fleeing civil war in Liberia and then moved to the Basque Country region.

“I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana, which mean so much to me and my family," Williams said on Twitter. “I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us, because Ghana has played a significant part of becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother.”

Williams was a member of Spain's youth squads and made one appearance with the main team in a friendly against Bosnia in 2016. He had not been called up recently by current Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The Ghana football federation said on Wednesday that all five have switched nationality to represent the African country.

“This follows exhaustive engagements between the leadership of the (federation), the players and their parents in the last few months,” the Ghana football body said in a statement.

FIFA eligibility rules let countries recruit players from their global diaspora in certain cases. Players are allowed to switch allegiance to a new national team if they never played a competitive game for the first country they were eligible to represent.

Ghana qualified for its fourth World Cup, and first since 2014, by eliminating Nigeria in a two-leg playoff in March.

Ghana are in Group H of this year's World Cup in Qatar, along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

