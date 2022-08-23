Erik ten Hag was speaking to Sky Sports following Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Sky Sports, the English Premier League broadcasters in the United Kingdom, apologised to its viewers on Tuesday after Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag dropped an f-bomb on air during an interaction with the channel’s football pundits.

Erik ten Hag was speaking to Sky Sports following Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. This was United’s first victory of the Premier League season, after having suffered defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

It’s all about attitude. As you see, we bring attitude to the pitch. There was communication. There was fighting spirit,” ten Hag had said when asked on his team’s victory after the match.

“You can see what they can achieve because they can f*****g play football!”, the United boss added.

Soon after, Sky Sports presenter David Jones apologised, saying, “Sorry for the language if there was a little F-Bomb dropped in there we do apologise.”

Former United skipper Gary Neville, who is among the Sky Sports experts for the Premier League, meanwhile, had a laugh with his other fellow experts Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher, saying: “I quite enjoyed it.”

With the win on Monday, United jumped out of the relegation zone to go 14th with three points. Liverpool lie 16th in the table, remaining winless after three games with just two points.

