Serie A: AC Milan and 4 players fined for Inter insults at trophy parade
Milan: AC Milan and four of their players have been fined by the Italian football federation for their antics during the Serie A champion’s trophy parade.
Milan have been fined 12,000 euros (Rs 9.86 lakh approx.) while defender Theo Hernández, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfielder Sandro Tonali have been fined 4,000 euros (Rs 3.28 lakh approx.) each. Midfielder Rade Krunic has been given a 5,000 euro (Rs 4.10 lakh approx) fine.
Hernandez and Krunic were punished for “offensive, vulgar” chants about city rival Inter Milan, as well as displaying an offensive banner against the Nerazzurri, while Maignan was punished just for the banner. Tonali was fined for wearing a shirt that bore a “greatly offensive, vulgar” insult toward Inter.
Milan beat defending champion Inter to the title on the last day of the season, finishing two points above its rival.
