Football fans can celebrate as leading sports broadcaster, Sony Sports Network, is the official broadcaster and Sony LIV is the official streaming partner of ROSHN Saudi Pro League in India.

For the next two seasons of the league, the broadcaster will live telecast the best matches featuring some of the best football players from across the world. ROSHN Saudi Pro League had onboarded Cristiano Ronaldo last season, and now joining the football legend are Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and more, who will now be seen exclusively on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

In addition to the league, the Kings Cup and Saudi Super Cup will be telecast starting from the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively for both seasons.

Sony Sports Network continues to be the premier destination for football as the official broadcaster for the upcoming two editions of the UEFA EUROs, UEFA Nations League 2024 & 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 & 2027.

The broadcaster is also home to prestigious football tournaments like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup and more.

Watch the LIVE coverage of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Sony Sports Network 18th August onwards.