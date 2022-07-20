Sam Kerr joined Chelsea in 2019 and has played a crucial role in the club winning three successive Women's Super League titles.

Sam Kerr has become the first female player to feature on the cover of the popular football game, FIFA. The Chelsea forward will adorn the front cover of FIFA 23 alongside Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

"Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership," EA Sports FIFA wrote in the announcement on Twitter with a picture of the cover art.

While Kerr is the first woman on the cover of the global edition of the game, she is not the first female player overall. In the past, women have featured on the cover of the regional edition.

US women national team's Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair featured alongside Lionel Messi in their respective countries in the past. Australia's Steph Catley was on the cover of the country's version of FIFA 16.

Kerr joined Chelsea in 2019 and has played a crucial role in the club winning three successive Women's Super League titles.

The 28-year-old won the Golden Boot last season with 20 goals in 20 league appearances, leading the club to a domestic double of league title and FA Cup.

In terms of personal accolades, she was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year.

Kerr is the first Australian, male or female, to score a hat-trick at a World Cup. She collected five goals at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Her tally at the international level stands at 56 goals from 108 caps for Australia.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.