Three days after winning the Intercontinental Cup, by defeating a higher-ranked Lebanon, Sunil Chhetri-led India will be back on the pitch for some more international football. Once deprived of competitive games, India have their hands full in 2023.

The Igor Stimac-coached side competed in eight matches in 2022. So far in 2023, they have already played in eight matches, at least three more are to be played in the SAFF Championship and there’s King’s Cup and Merdeka Cup to come.

It’s games galore for the senior national side as they prepare for the ultimate test — the 2023 AFC Asia Cup which will be held in Qatar in January next year.

India are placed in a tough Group B against Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria for the continental mega event.

This explains the significant increase in the international games for Blue Tigers as an Asian Cup midway through the Indian Super League (ISL) season may not allow the team ample time to prepare ahead of the tournament.

Every move and every step they take now is aimed at the Asian Cup 2023.

In that respect, the Intercontinental Cup was a big triumph.

The 101st-ranked side clinched their second title, beating 99th-ranked Lebanon in the final. They won three out of their four matches and kept clean sheets in all games.

The Lebanon win was India’s second victory against a higher-ranked side since 2016. They defeated the Kyrgyz Republic earlier this year to clinch the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament.

In a space of four months, India have won two international tournaments at home. The last one had come in 2018.

Clearly, the form and numbers are encouraging. But the road ahead is tougher and culminates at the Asian Cup where India will be facing some of the best teams in Asia.

“The mood in the camp is brilliant, obviously, after winning the Intercontinental Cup. We enjoyed each and every second in Odisha and are happy with our performance. But the second step, which is the difficult one, is to repeat it from game to game. Let’s not be misled by the great performance against Lebanon, as every day is a new challenge. Keeping consistency is very important for us,” coach Stimac said ahead of the SAFF Championship which will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At the SAFF Cup, the record eight-time champions India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and Kuwait. Group B includes Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan.

India vs Pakistan

India are set to replace Lebabanon at 99 in the FIFA ranking after the Intercontinental Cup win and being the highest-ranked side in the tournament, and playing at home, a title victory is non-negotiable for the Blue Tigers as they aim to make a mark at the Asian Cup next year.

India won the SAFF Cup on each of three occasions (1999, 2011 and 2015) it was held at home.

The tournament also brings back to the fore the India vs Pakistan rivalry in football. While India lead the head-to-head race 13 to 3 with 10 matches finishing in a draw, a game between the arch-rivals is never a given.

Steeped in history and geopolitical tensions, emotions run high in such games and can often decide the outcome. This is where India will need to show maturity against the 195-ranked side who they play in the campaign opener on 21 June.

Pakistan come into the tournament straight from Mauritius where they participated in a Four Nations Cup including the hosts, Kenya and Djibouti and lost all their three matches.

A long wait for Indian visas has also made their travel tougher but Stimac is not ready to take anything lightly.

“Let’s not speak about the rankings here. Pakistan were better than Kenya (in their 0-1 loss) away from home. They created better chances and were more aggressive. Yes, they defended deep, but they have six to seven players who were developed abroad,” Stimac said in his assessment of the Pakistan team.

“The mood is great but we’ve left behind whatever happened in Odisha”@stimac_igor and the #BlueTigers 🐯 are completely focused on #SAFFChampionship2023 👏🏽 and tomorrow’s match against Pakistan 🇵🇰🔥 Watch the full press conference 👉🏽 https://t.co/308wnkwAUY#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CJtAgwbpuQ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 20, 2023

India last played Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2018 where they clinched a 3-1 victory.

India eye consistency

One thing that is stuck with Stimac like a magnet since his arrival in India in 2019 is his habit of constantly changing his starting XI. While the results on the pitch have started to take a consistent run, the team lineups are still highly unpredictable.

In the Intercontinental Cup, he made nine changes for the Vanuatu game after beating Mongolia. The Lebanon group game saw India make 10 changes. More changes were made in the final.

Stimac has defended his constant tinkering with the lineups and while the recent results leave little room for a complaint, it’s a tried and tested philosophy that consistency in the lineup is key to consistent results on the pitch.

“It’s not about experimenting or not finding the right first XI. We are rich with wonderful players, and I need to keep using them. Today (against Lebanon on Thursday), we looked like an organised, compact and disciplined side with a clear idea of what needs to be done. And that’s richness when you’ve got so many good players to choose from,” the Croatian had said after the Lebanon group game.

In Stimac’s defence one would say, it’s difficult to decide on a fixed first XI at this moment given that first-team players like Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Wangjam, Manvir Singh and Chinglensana Singh are missing from the squad.

Nonetheless, India will have to eventually move to a set of 11-14 players for their first XI, and may be SAFF Championship is the tournament where the seeds for that consistent first XI are sowed.

Nikhil Poojary impressed as a right-back in the Intercontinental Cup, while Jeakson Singh was rock solid in the midfield. Attacking midfielders Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sahal Abdul Samad also had a memorable tournament. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu continues to be India’s top goalkeeper and there’s no replacement in the side for goal-machine Sunil Chhetri. The centre-back pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali looks like a natural combo and if this set of players continues to outperform their replacements, then India should move closer to their preferred starting XI.

