The Pakistan football team on Monday received the Indian visas ahead of their participation in the 2023 SAFF Championships, Geo Super reported.

Following a delay by two days, the Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalistaion Committee (NC) received the approval of the visa, and the report adds that the team would fly to Bengaluru in the next available flight.

The PFF had applied for visas at the Indian embassy in Mauritius and had hoped for the process to be completed by Saturday. However, the process eventually took time due to administrative delays.

According to the report, a source in the PFF said that the match between India and Pakistan would only be rescheduled should Pakistan reach fail to land in Bengaluru by Tuesday night. All matches will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled to kick off on 21 June, and will go on till 4 July. India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal in Group A, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon and Maldives.

Another report, in ESPN, said that the Pakistan team would arrive in Bengaluru less than 12 hours before their scheduled match against India on Wednesday.

“We plan to travel tomorrow. We’re looking for a morning flight, which would be ideal. However, if we take an evening flight then we will reach Mumbai at around 1 am on the morning of June 21. Since there are no flights that early in the morning, we might have to wait until 5 am to take a flight to Bengaluru. We would essentially land in Bengaluru around 8 am,” Hasnain Haider was quoted as saying by ESPN.

