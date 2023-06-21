Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Preview: India take on rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A total of eight teams will take part in this edition of the tournament, with India being clubbed with Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal.

India are coming off fresh from a magnificent victory in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, where they beat Lebanon in the final. The Blue Tigers, under coach Igor Stimac and captain Sunil Chhetri, will begin the tournament as heavy favourites.

India have been victorious in the SAFF Cup on three occasion it was held on their home turf, the last of those being in 2015.

India will hope for consistent results in the tournament, after having maintained clean sheet throughout the Intercontinental Cup.