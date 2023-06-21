SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co aim for winning start

India vs Pakistan LIVE: Sunil Chhetri and Co take on Pakistn in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru

FP Sports June 21, 2023 18:42:49 IST
Auto refresh feeds
SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co aim for winning start

Veteran India striker Sunil Chhetri scored the solitary goal in India's 1-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup on Monday. Image credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 21, 2023 - 18:51 (IST)

The Indian football team arrives in Kateerava Stadium ahead of the big match!

June 21, 2023 - 18:38 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. 

 

Preview: India take on rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A total of eight teams will take part in this edition of the tournament, with India being clubbed with Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal.

India are coming off fresh from a magnificent victory in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, where they beat Lebanon in the final. The Blue Tigers, under coach Igor Stimac and captain Sunil Chhetri, will begin the tournament as heavy favourites.

India have been victorious in the SAFF Cup on three occasion it was held on their home turf, the last of those being in 2015.

India will hope for consistent results in the tournament, after having maintained clean sheet throughout the Intercontinental Cup.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 18:44:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Women's World Cup: FIFA agrees deal to broadcast the tournament in 34 European countries
Football

Women's World Cup: FIFA agrees deal to broadcast the tournament in 34 European countries

The deal follows a standoff between the governing body of world football and broadcasters in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom over the rights for the competition in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Intercontinental Cup 2023: Chhetri and Chhangte star in India's 2-0 win over Lebanon in final
Football

Intercontinental Cup 2023: Chhetri and Chhangte star in India's 2-0 win over Lebanon in final

Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the second half as India defeated Lebanon 2-0 to win the Intercontinental Cup for a second time in three editions

Intercontinental Cup 2023: How a fiery half-time pep talk helped India turn the tide in the final
Football

Intercontinental Cup 2023: How a fiery half-time pep talk helped India turn the tide in the final

India captain Sunil Chhetri spoke about the wake-up call that the players needed to start playing the way they needed to play.