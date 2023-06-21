That's all we have for you from the match. India will be back in action on Saturday (24 June) against Nepal. We will be back with LIVE updates for that match. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan highlights: Chhetri's hat-trick helps India beat Pakistan 4-0
India vs Pakistan Highlights: Sunil Chhetri and Co beat Pakistan 4-0 in a one-sided contest in Bengaluru
Highlights
HALF TIME! A dramatic finish to what should have been a satistfying half-time score for India, who lead 2-0 in Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri with both the goals for India, but it was in those final minutes of the first half when Stimac was given a red card for an unnecessary intervention.
GOAAL! India double their lead on the back of a penalty from Sunil Chhetri.
Some heated exchange between the Indian and Pakistan players. Pakistan manager too interves. It all started when Stimac took the ball before a Pakistan throw-in. Pakistan players argue with the referee. Stimac took the ball out of Abdullah Iqbal's hand before he got to take the throw-in. Stimac gets a red card and is sent-off!
Preview: India take on rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A total of eight teams will take part in this edition of the tournament, with India being clubbed with Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal.
India are coming off fresh from a magnificent victory in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, where they beat Lebanon in the final. The Blue Tigers, under coach Igor Stimac and captain Sunil Chhetri, will begin the tournament as heavy favourites.
India have been victorious in the SAFF Cup on three occasion it was held on their home turf, the last of those being in 2015.
India will hope for consistent results in the tournament, after having maintained clean sheet throughout the Intercontinental Cup.
