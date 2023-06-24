File image of the Indian football team. Image: AIFF
India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship preview: The Indian football team will aim to collect a second win in as many matches in the ongoing 2023 SAFF Championship and extend their unbeaten run when they face Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
India began their campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday, with veteran striker Sunil Chhetri collecting a hat-trick for himself. The Indian captain managed to open his team’s account with a 10th minute goal, making the most of a goalkeeping howler. He would then successfully convert two penalties after being subjected to rash challenges inside the box.
Udanta Singh was the other goalscorer for the Indian team on the day, netting one in the 81st minute to inflict further misery on the Pakistanis that had landed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on the match day.
Nepal, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-3 loss at the hands of Kuwait, who have been invited to the tournament along with Lebanon.
India currently are second in Group A, and will go level with Kuwait on six points should they go on to win today’s fixture, though which team claims the top spot will come down to the goal difference.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.