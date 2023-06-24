Auto refresh feeds

0’: KICKOFF at Bengaluru! The two teams sing their respective national anthems before play commences at the Sree Kanteraava Stadium. Once again it’s pouring in the Garden City. Meanwhile, India coach Stimac is sitting in the stands today, having been red-carded for his little outburst in the Pakistan clash earlier this week.

45’ : Four minutes have been added in injury time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. Enough time to break the deadlock?

45+5’ : Halftime at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium , and both India and Nepal are goalless in their SAFF Championship fixture. Plenty of chances for both teams, with India managing to enter the Nepalese box and winning multiple corners, but unable to provide the finishing touch. Nepal too got into a two-vs-one situation around 10 minutes before halftime, but ended up wasting the golden opportunity.

62’: GOAL! India finally break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, and who else but Sunil Chhetri to put the Blue Tigers in the lead! Excellent cross by Mahesh from the left flank and an unmarked Chhetri taps the ball into the net.

63’: Double-substitution for the Indians right after the goal — with Rohit and Udana being taken off for Jeakson and Chhangte . Massive brawl breaks out between the Indian and Nepalese players right after the substitution, apparently after a bit of pushing and shoving between Bimal and Bheke.

70’: India double their lead less than 10 minutes after the opening goal , and tighten their grip on the match! Sahal puts in a cross towards Chhetri and the veteran striker gets a deflection off the keeper’s gloves — the ball ricocheting off the upright. Naorem Mahesh Singh gets under the ball and heads it in!

45’ : Four minutes have been added in injury time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. Enough time to break the deadlock?

45+3 ’: India get another corner in stoppage time. Collected easily by the Nepal goalkeeper though.

45+5’ : Halftime at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium , and both India and Nepal are goalless in their SAFF Championship fixture. Plenty of chances for both teams, with India managing to enter the Nepalese box and winning multiple corners, but unable to provide the finishing touch. Nepal too got into a two-vs-one situation around 10 minutes before halftime, but ended up wasting the golden opportunity.

46’: The second half is underway at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. No changes for the Indians yet, with Nepal having made one change shortly before HT.

51’: Chhetri and Udanta lead India’s charge into the Nepalese third, but they are ultimately thwarted by defender Rohit Chand.

59’ : Udanta goes for an ambitious shot from just outside the box, but fails to clear the defensive live. The ball eventually rolls away for a throw-in. Close to the hour mark now, and still nothing from either side.

62’: GOAL! India finally break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, and who else but Sunil Chhetri to put the Blue Tigers in the lead! Excellent cross by Mahesh from the left flank and an unmarked Chhetri taps the ball into the net.

63’: Double-substitution for the Indians right after the goal — with Rohit and Udana being taken off for Jeakson and Chhangte . Massive brawl breaks out between the Indian and Nepalese players right after the substitution, apparently after a bit of pushing and shoving between Bimal and Bheke.

70’: India double their lead less than 10 minutes after the opening goal , and tighten their grip on the match! Sahal puts in a cross towards Chhetri and the veteran striker gets a deflection off the keeper’s gloves — the ball ricocheting off the upright. Naorem Mahesh Singh gets under the ball and heads it in!

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship preview: The Indian football team will aim to collect a second win in as many matches in the ongoing 2023 SAFF Championship and extend their unbeaten run when they face Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India began their campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday, with veteran striker Sunil Chhetri collecting a hat-trick for himself. The Indian captain managed to open his team’s account with a 10th minute goal, making the most of a goalkeeping howler. He would then successfully convert two penalties after being subjected to rash challenges inside the box.

Udanta Singh was the other goalscorer for the Indian team on the day, netting one in the 81st minute to inflict further misery on the Pakistanis that had landed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on the match day.

Nepal, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-3 loss at the hands of Kuwait, who have been invited to the tournament along with Lebanon.

India currently are second in Group A, and will go level with Kuwait on six points should they go on to win today’s fixture, though which team claims the top spot will come down to the goal difference.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.