SAFF Championship 2023, Nepal vs India LIVE Score: NEP 0-1 IND; Chhetri puts Blue Tigers in the lead

Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE Score: Nepal 0-1 India; GOAL! India finally break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, and who else but Sunil Chhetri to put the Blue Tigers in the lead

FP Sports June 24, 2023 19:15:39 IST
Auto refresh feeds
SAFF Championship 2023, Nepal vs India LIVE Score: NEP 0-1 IND; Chhetri puts Blue Tigers in the lead

File image of the Indian football team. Image: AIFF

Highlights

21:04 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 2-0 Nepal


70’: India double their lead less than 10 minutes after the opening goal, and tighten their grip on the match! Sahal puts in a cross towards Chhetri and the veteran striker gets a deflection off the keeper’s gloves — the ball ricocheting off the upright. Naorem Mahesh Singh gets under the ball and heads it in!
21:01 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 1-0 Nepal


63’: Double-substitution for the Indians right after the goal — with Rohit and Udana being taken off for Jeakson and Chhangte. Massive brawl breaks out between the Indian and Nepalese players right after the substitution, apparently after a bit of pushing and shoving between Bimal and Bheke.
20:55 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 1-0 Nepal


62’: GOAL! India finally break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, and who else but Sunil Chhetri to put the Blue Tigers in the lead! Excellent cross by Mahesh from the left flank and an unmarked Chhetri taps the ball into the net.
20:21 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


HT India 0-0 Nepal


45+5’: Halftime at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and both India and Nepal are goalless in their SAFF Championship fixture. Plenty of chances for both teams, with India managing to enter the Nepalese box and winning multiple corners, but unable to provide the finishing touch. Nepal too got into a two-vs-one situation around 10 minutes before halftime, but ended up wasting the golden opportunity.
20:16 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


45’: Four minutes have been added in injury time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. Enough time to break the deadlock?
20:15 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


44’: Nepal make a change shortly before halftime with Awas Lamichhane replacing Anjan Bista. First change of the evening.
19:40 (ist)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score

India 0-0 Nepal

0’: KICKOFF at Bengaluru! The two teams sing their respective national anthems before play commences at the Sree Kanteraava Stadium. Once again it’s pouring in the Garden City. Meanwhile, India coach Stimac is sitting in the stands today, having been red-carded for his little outburst in the Pakistan clash earlier this week.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 24, 2023 - 21:04 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 2-0 Nepal


70’: India double their lead less than 10 minutes after the opening goal, and tighten their grip on the match! Sahal puts in a cross towards Chhetri and the veteran striker gets a deflection off the keeper’s gloves — the ball ricocheting off the upright. Naorem Mahesh Singh gets under the ball and heads it in!

June 24, 2023 - 21:01 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 1-0 Nepal


63’: Double-substitution for the Indians right after the goal — with Rohit and Udana being taken off for Jeakson and Chhangte. Massive brawl breaks out between the Indian and Nepalese players right after the substitution, apparently after a bit of pushing and shoving between Bimal and Bheke.

June 24, 2023 - 20:55 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 1-0 Nepal


62’: GOAL! India finally break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, and who else but Sunil Chhetri to put the Blue Tigers in the lead! Excellent cross by Mahesh from the left flank and an unmarked Chhetri taps the ball into the net.

June 24, 2023 - 20:49 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


59’: Udanta goes for an ambitious shot from just outside the box, but fails to clear the defensive live. The ball eventually rolls away for a throw-in. Close to the hour mark now, and still nothing from either side.

June 24, 2023 - 20:48 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


51’: Chhetri and Udanta lead India’s charge into the Nepalese third, but they are ultimately thwarted by defender Rohit Chand.

June 24, 2023 - 20:43 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


46’: The second half is underway at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. No changes for the Indians yet, with Nepal having made one change shortly before HT.

June 24, 2023 - 20:21 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


HT India 0-0 Nepal


45+5’: Halftime at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and both India and Nepal are goalless in their SAFF Championship fixture. Plenty of chances for both teams, with India managing to enter the Nepalese box and winning multiple corners, but unable to provide the finishing touch. Nepal too got into a two-vs-one situation around 10 minutes before halftime, but ended up wasting the golden opportunity.

June 24, 2023 - 20:19 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


45+3’: India get another corner in stoppage time. Collected easily by the Nepal goalkeeper though.

June 24, 2023 - 20:16 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


45’: Four minutes have been added in injury time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. Enough time to break the deadlock?

June 24, 2023 - 20:15 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Score


India 0-0 Nepal


44’: Nepal make a change shortly before halftime with Awas Lamichhane replacing Anjan Bista. First change of the evening.

Load More

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship preview: The Indian football team will aim to collect a second win in as many matches in the ongoing 2023 SAFF Championship and extend their unbeaten run when they face Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India began their campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday, with veteran striker Sunil Chhetri collecting a hat-trick for himself. The Indian captain managed to open his team’s account with a 10th minute goal, making the most of a goalkeeping howler. He would then successfully convert two penalties after being subjected to rash challenges inside the box.

Udanta Singh was the other goalscorer for the Indian team on the day, netting one in the 81st minute to inflict further misery on the Pakistanis that had landed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on the match day.

Nepal, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-3 loss at the hands of Kuwait, who have been invited to the tournament along with Lebanon.

India currently are second in Group A, and will go level with Kuwait on six points should they go on to win today’s fixture, though which team claims the top spot will come down to the goal difference.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 20:56:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan football team's arrival in Bengaluru delayed due to visa trouble
Football

SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan football team's arrival in Bengaluru delayed due to visa trouble

The Pakistan team however, are expected to arrive in the Karnataka capital on time for their opening clash of the South Asian football tournament against India on 21 June.

SAFF Championship 2023: Igor Stimac shown red card after things heat up during India vs Pakistan clash
Football

SAFF Championship 2023: Igor Stimac shown red card after things heat up during India vs Pakistan clash

Stimac tried to wrestle the ball while a Pakistani player was taking a throw-in.

SAFF Championship: Lebanon strike it late to leave Bangladesh frustrated; Maldives beat Bhutan
Football

SAFF Championship: Lebanon strike it late to leave Bangladesh frustrated; Maldives beat Bhutan

Lebanon won their opening Group B match of the SAFF Championship 2023 beating Bangladesh 2-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday as Maldives registered a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bhutan.