Blue Tigers coach Igor Stimac, meanwhile, witnesses the game from the stands for a second time in the ongoing tournament after being served a two-match ban and a fine of US$500 by the AIFF for his outburst in the Kuwait clash.

0’: KICKOFF! The match is underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as India and Lebanon lock horns for a third time in a little over two weeks!

10’: Ref makes his first booking, with Mehtab getting a yellow for a rash challenge on Maatouk.

42’: And now Lebanon coach Aleksandar Ilic has been shown yellow for arguing with the refs. Lebanon get a free kick right after, and it takes some deft glovework on the part of Indian keeper Gurpreet for the ball to be pushed away for a corner and an excellent shot by Maatouk.

45+5’: HALFTIME at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with both teams yet to score at the halfway mark of the second semi-final. Both sides created a few chances, but haven’t quite been able to finish the job. Looks like the Blue Tigers will need another fiery locker room pep talk for them to come out firing in the second half.

3’: Early chance for the Cedars to grab the lead following a fumble by the Indian defence. Matar goes for the shot but ends up sending it over Indian custodian Gurpreet’s head.

17’: Narrow miss for Sahal, though it wouldn’t have mattered in the end! Excellent work by the Indian forwards as they charge into the Lebanese third and Jeakson sets Sahal up with a perfect cross, which the latter ends up spraying wide of the right post. The referee’s flag, though, goes up right after.

20’: Excellent cross from Anirudh Thapa, finding Pritam Kotal close to the goalpost. The Mohun Bagan defender however, ends up heading this wide.

27’: And now a yellow card to Lebanon’s Ali Markabawi after he throws the ball in frustration towards the referee. That makes it a booking each for the two teams involved tonight.

30’: Half an hour has passed in the game now with neither side capitalising on the chances created so far. They had played out a goalless draw in the Intercontinental Cup last month. Will it be something similar tonight?

37’: Dramatic scenes at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the Indian and Lebanese players get into a minor scuffle before they are broken up by the referee, leading to a halt in play. Not the first time the Indians have found themselves involved in on-field theatrics. The Blue Tigers are awarded a free kick, although nothing comes out of it as a result.

45’: Five minutes have been added in injury time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. Can India or Lebanon slip one past the goalkeeper in the remaining minutes?

India vs Lebanon preview: The India men’s football team will be counting on their recent success against Lebanon when the two sides lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers qualified for the semis with convincing victories over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0) in during the group stage. They missed out on three victories in as many matches after an own goal from Anwar Ali during the match against Kuwait following a Sunil Chhetri goal resulted in a 1-1 stalemate.

Lebanon, on the other hand, won all three of their Group B matches. They defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their opening encounter and followed it up with a dominant 4-1 victory over Bhutan, before beating Maldives in their final encounter.

India and Lebanon had met twice during the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium last month. While the first match ended in a goalless stalemate, India ended up winning the final 2-0.

