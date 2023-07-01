India vs Lebanon LIVE Score, 2023 SAFF Championship semi-final in Bengaluru: HT IND 0-0 LBN; Teams goalless at halftime

India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final LIVE Score: India 0-0 Lebanon; Both the Blue Tigers and the Cedars are yet to score at the halfway stage of the match despite creating a fair number of chances.

FP Sports July 01, 2023 19:32:39 IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE Score, 2023 SAFF Championship semi-final in Bengaluru: HT IND 0-0 LBN; Teams goalless at halftime

Sunil Chhetri and Team India players at a training session during the ongoing SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. AIFF image

Highlights

July 01, 2023 - 20:23 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


HT IND 0-0 LBN


45+5’: HALFTIME at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with both teams yet to score at the halfway mark of the second semi-final. Both sides created a few chances, but haven’t quite been able to finish the job. Looks like the Blue Tigers will need another fiery locker room pep talk for them to come out firing in the second half.

July 01, 2023 - 20:16 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


45’: Five minutes have been added in injury time after the clock hits the 45-minute mark. Can India or Lebanon slip one past the goalkeeper in the remaining minutes?

July 01, 2023 - 20:15 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


42’: And now Lebanon coach Aleksandar Ilic has been shown yellow for arguing with the refs. Lebanon get a free kick right after, and it takes some deft glovework on the part of Indian keeper Gurpreet for the ball to be pushed away for a corner and an excellent shot by Maatouk.

July 01, 2023 - 20:11 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


37’: Dramatic scenes at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the Indian and Lebanese players get into a minor scuffle before they are broken up by the referee, leading to a halt in play. Not the first time the Indians have found themselves involved in on-field theatrics. The Blue Tigers are awarded a free kick, although nothing comes out of it as a result.

July 01, 2023 - 20:08 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


30’: Half an hour has passed in the game now with neither side capitalising on the chances created so far. They had played out a goalless draw in the Intercontinental Cup last month. Will it be something similar tonight?

July 01, 2023 - 20:03 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


27’: And now a yellow card to Lebanon’s Ali Markabawi after he throws the ball in frustration towards the referee. That makes it a booking each for the two teams involved tonight.

July 01, 2023 - 20:02 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


20’: Excellent cross from Anirudh Thapa, finding Pritam Kotal close to the goalpost. The Mohun Bagan defender however, ends up heading this wide.

July 01, 2023 - 20:00 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


17’: Narrow miss for Sahal, though it wouldn’t have mattered in the end! Excellent work by the Indian forwards as they charge into the Lebanese third and Jeakson sets Sahal up with a perfect cross, which the latter ends up spraying wide of the right post. The referee’s flag, though, goes up right after.

July 01, 2023 - 19:52 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


10’: Ref makes his first booking, with Mehtab getting a yellow for a rash challenge on Maatouk.

July 01, 2023 - 19:49 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


3’: Early chance for the Cedars to grab the lead following a fumble by the Indian defence. Matar goes for the shot but ends up sending it over Indian custodian Gurpreet’s head.

India vs Lebanon preview: The India men’s football team will be counting on their recent success against Lebanon when the two sides lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers qualified for the semis with convincing victories over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0) in during the group stage. They missed out on three victories in as many matches after an own goal from Anwar Ali during the match against Kuwait following a Sunil Chhetri goal resulted in a 1-1 stalemate.

Lebanon, on the other hand, won all three of their Group B matches. They defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their opening encounter and followed it up with a dominant 4-1 victory over Bhutan, before beating Maldives in their final encounter.

India and Lebanon had met twice during the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium last month. While the first match ended in a goalless stalemate, India ended up winning the final 2-0.

Updated Date: July 01, 2023 20:24:22 IST

Updated Date: July 01, 2023 20:24:22 IST

