SAFF Championship 2023: Fixtures, match timings, teams, format and all you need to know
From teams to fixtures, here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 SAFF Championship
The much-awaited SAFF Championship is all set to get underway in Bengaluru from Wednesday, with eight teams participating in the tournament. India are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the 2021 edition of the tournament in Maldives, beating Nepal in the final.
The eight teams have been divided into two groups. A total of 15 matches will be played, with the tournament starting on 21 June, and going on till 4 July.
The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will then lock horns in the final.
India are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, with eight titles to their name.
Ahead of the tournament, here’s all you need to know:
Which are the teams participating in the SAFF Championship 2023?
India (Hosts)
Pakistan
Kuwait
Bangladesh
Nepal
Maldives
Bhutan
Lebanon
Both Kuwait and Lebanon have been invited to take part in the tournament as guest participants
What are the groups for SAFF Championship 2023?
Group A
India
Kuwait
Nepal
Pakistan
Group B
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Lebanon
Maldives
Where will the SAFF Championship matches be held?
All matches of the SAFF Championship will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
SAFF Championship 2023 complete schedule (All times IST)
21 June
Kuwait vs Nepal at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
India vs Pakistan at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
22 June
Lebanon vs Bangladesh at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
Maldives vs Bhutan at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
24 June
Pakistan vs Kuwait at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
India vs Nepal at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
25 June
Bangladesh vs Maldives at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
Bhutan vs Lebanon at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
27 June
Nepal vs Pakistan at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
India vs Kuwait at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
28 June
Lebanon vs Maldives at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
Bhutan vs Bangladesh at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
1 July
Semifinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runners Up at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (3.30 pm)
Semifinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runners Up at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (7.30 pm)
4 July
The Final at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (Winner of semifinal 1 vs winner of semifinal 2)
India squad for SAFF Championship 2023
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.
How can I watch the SAFF Championship 2023 matches?
All matches of the SAFF Championship will be live streamed on FanCode app and website on a subscription basis.
