Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was India’s saviour as India edged Kuwait 5-4 on penalties to win the SAFF Championship 2023 title in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

India did not get the best of starts to the contest, with Kuwait’s Shabaib Al Khaldi finding the net in the 14th minute. However, just 24 minutes later it was Chhangte who brought India back into the game with a tapping equialiser to make it 1-1 before the half-time break.

The second half too produced some fine, thrilling football. Chhangte once again had the closest attempt, when he slammed over from a tight angle on the left flank. This was with just minutes left on the clock in the second half.

And just before the full time whistle went off, Chhange found Udanta Singh inside the box. Udanta, however, slipped, but his loose ball fell to Sunil Chhetri, who could only fire over the cross bar.

Scores were level at 1-1 after full time, and the script was pretty much the same in extra time. The match then went to penalties, where India took a 2-0 lead before eventually succumbing to 4-4 at one stage, thus leading to a sudden death.

Chhetri, Jhinghan, Chhangte and Subhashish all scored for India, while Udanta’s kick was unsuccessful. In the end, it was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was the star of the night, saving an attempt by Kuwait skipper Haijah.

Twitterati congratulated the Blue Tigers on clinching a record-extending ninth title. Here are a few reactions: