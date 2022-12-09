Roger Federer, who has eight Wimbledon singles titles to his name, was recently not allowed entry into the All England Club as he did not have a membership card.

Federer narrated the incident in an episode of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” which was released this Thursday. The narration obviously was met with loud cheers from the audience in the studio.

The Tennis legend shared that two weeks ago he was in London for a doctor’s appointment, but after it was over he was left with a few hours to spare and decided to have some tea at Wimbledon. However, it was the first time he was going to the All England Club when Wibledonw was not on.

After reaching Wimbledon, this is what happened:

“I drive up to the gate where usually guests would come in. So I get out, and I tell my coach who was with me, ‘I’ll quickly go out and speak to the security lady. I got this,’” Federer told Noah.

“So then I get out and I’m like, ‘Hello I was wondering how I could get into Wimbledon?’ She asked if I had a membership card. When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. And honestly I don’t know about membership cards, they are probably at home somewhere and I’ve just been traveling so I had no idea.”

“I told her, ‘No I don’t have my membership card, but I am a member. I’m just wondering where I can get in,’” he told the guard.

“I’m like, ‘No, I am a member and normally when I’m here, I’m playing. And now it’s the first time the tournament is not on and I’m here.’”

“I look at her in a panic one last time, and say, ‘I’m so sorry but I have won this tournament eight times, please, believe me, I am a member,’” he revealed.

That time Wimbledon security wouldn’t let @rogerfederer in 😂 pic.twitter.com/mcREy62E13 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 8, 2022

Federer then approached another gate after being turned away and was allowed to enter as the guards quickly recognised the tennis superstar.

“The security guard standing there says, ‘Oh my god, Mr. Federer what are you doing here? Do you have your membership card? I said I don’t, but the security guard let me in and organized it all.”

Federer eventually had tea with the chairman.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner added that he also thought about waving to the guard who didn’t allow him to get in but decided against it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.