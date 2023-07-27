Jude Bellingham scored his first goal as a Real Madrid player as the LaLiga club defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Houston.

Midfielder Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a $114 million deal, opened his account with an exquisite finish after just six minutes.

Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger caught the United defence off guard with a superbly weighted ball that sent England player Bellingham bearing down on goal.

The 20-year-old took one touch to control the ball and then lifted a delicate chip over an on-rushing United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give Madrid the lead.

Vinicius Jr. could have doubled Madrid’s lead shortly afterwards but scuffed his shot from eight yards out to let United off the hook.

United, meanwhile, almost drew level after 36 minutes, but Marcus Rashford was unable to find the target from a tight angle.

genuinely what a creep, look how confused everyone is that this guys doing this stuff in pre season 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IbgPHDpD3J — !¡ (@m4wiii) July 27, 2023

As Real Madrid’s control over the game continued, United’s frustration boiled over before half-time when Lisandro Martinez clattered into Bellingham with a wild tackle. Bellingham reacted angrily and Martinez was booked as a result.

After a flurry of changes at half time, United improved but Madrid created the better chances, with Militao almost making it 2-0 in the 70th minute only to see his shot cleared off the line.

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 ¡Apaguen todo y vámonos! ¡GOLAZO DE JOSELU DE CHILENA! 🙌🙌🙌 Sigue la Champions Tour en #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/X5xEBMzcYX — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) July 27, 2023

Madrid made the game safe in the 89th minute, with Lucas Vazquez crossing for forward Joselu who lit up the NRG Stadium with a stunning overhead kick for 2-0.