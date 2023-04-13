'Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge': Chelsea manger Frank Lampard after Real Madrid defeat
Chelsea will be aiming for a comeback after losing to Real Madrid by 2-0 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Real Madrid took a commanding 2-0 lead in the Champions League quarter-final by beating Chelsea in the first leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio were the goalscorers for Madrid while Chelsea had Ben Chilwell sent off.
Here are the key quotes from the Champions League quarter-final tie in Spain:
“It was one of our best games of the season, but we have the second leg to go and we have to keep calm there and go out as strongly as we came out today.”
— Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior
“There’s some good things but the result is a reality. But I just said to the players, special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. They’re a very good team but we have to believe.”
— Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists his team can still reach the semi-finals
“I think the result was good but also the performance. I know football really well and my players understand that we have 90 minutes to play and it will be difficult and we’ll have to be ready.”
— Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says the tie is far from over
With AFP inputs
