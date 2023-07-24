Real Madrid stage comeback to beat AC Milan in pre-season
Real Madrid came from two goals down to win 3-2 against AC Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in their first pre-season fixture.
Vinicius Junior completed the turnaround with a 84th-minute winner after a quickfire brace from midfielder Federico Valverde ensured victory for Los Blancos over Milan. The Italian giants had taken a 2-0 lead courtesy Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero.
Milan took the lead in the 25th minute when Tomori rose highest to meet new signing Christian Pulisic’s inswinging corner into the danger area.
Romero doubled the Rossoneri’s advantage before half time as his left-footed screamer from outside the box beat Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin.
2ème match, 2ème but pour Luka Romero 🇦🇷 avec l’AC Milan : gros banger dans la lulu de Lunin 🇺🇦 ! ✨🥵 pic.twitter.com/bioS4JzthZ
— MercaFoot (@MercaFoot_) July 24, 2023
But 14-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid roared back in the second half. Valverde scored twice in a matter of three minutes as the Uruguayan pounced on Milan mistakes for a repeat of a prolific start to a season.
Golazo de Fede Valverde! 🤣🦅 pic.twitter.com/y3s5EqLIi6
— MadridTotal (@MadridTotal_) July 24, 2023
Valverde took a shot from well outside the area and what should have been a comfortable save for Milan’s Marco Sportiello, ended up creeping in between his legs for a massive howler.
FEDERICO VALVERDE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/7TZSf98ED5
— TC (@totalcristiano) July 24, 2023
A minute and 23 seconds later, Madrid equalised with Valverde once again popping up on the scoresheet. He latched on to a loose ball and the turnover was converted with a shot into the corner.
In the 84th minute, Vinicius Jr., who earned himself the No 7 jersey in the summer with the departure of Eden Hazard.
VINICIUS JR!!! FIRST GOAL IN NO. 7 SHIRTpic.twitter.com/jVpffgBq65
— Dr Yash (@YashRMFC) July 24, 2023
Luka Modric’s long ball from within Real Madrid’s half had Vinicius through who shrugged off the challenge of a Milan defender to run on and score through the keeper’s legs.
Madrid’s next assignment on the tour of the United States will see them face Manchester United on Thursday. It will be followed by an El Clasico, against Barcelona, on Saturday before a third game against Juventus on August 3.
