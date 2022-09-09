As a gesture of respect, the EFL announced that both of its Friday games will be postponed. A similar decision about this weekend's Premier League games is anticipated.

Football has always been connected to Elizabeth II’s reign because the FA Cup final was held the same day she was crowned in 1953. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, ending a 70-year reign during which she had an impact on all facets of UK culture, including football and other sports. Some of the most significant occasions in UK football history were witnessed by the Queen.

From awarding several generations of football’s most important figures to her regular attendance at the FA Cup final, she has done it all. In 1966, Sir Bobby Moore received England’s lone World Cup (Jules Rimet Cup) from her. Up until England’s lone World Cup victory, the Queen’s appearance in the Wembley box had become routine.

There are even claims that throughout her lifespan, the monarch had a soft spot for one or perhaps two Premier League teams. Elizabeth never officially said which football team she supported. However, according to people connected to the British Royal House, Elizabeth II preferred West Ham in the 1960s, specifically while Moore was the captain of the Hammers, despite Moore’s efforts to consistently maintain his impartiality on this matter.

The scenario changed in 2007 when Arsenal lifted the FA Cup trophy. The Queen showed a lot of sympathy for Arsene Wenger’s team while welcoming the Gunners at Buckingham Palace after the tremendous feat. Spanish footballer Cesc Fabregas, who was also present at the stands, acknowledged after that encounter that the attendance and support of the Queen was a huge confidence boost for Arsenal.

On Thursday, when the news of Elizabeth II’s death broke out, Arsenal was playing their UEFA Europa League match against FC Zurich at St Gallen’s Kybunpark. Ahead of the second half, the side along with the entire crowd at the stadium held a moment of silence to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Arsenal held a moment of silence before the second half of their match vs. FC Zurich following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/fwAvZwKryO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 8, 2022



