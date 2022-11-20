Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s football team has slipped under the radar.

Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, but even the buildup to that match has been overshadowed by Friday’s announcement that the sale of beer will be banned inside the stadium grounds.

The World Cup is a source of immense national pride for Qatar in its attempt to raise its profile on the global stage and drive toward modernization. But what about the team?

“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm and avoid the noise and rumors,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said Saturday. “Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have great preparation, kept calm and that’s how we planned this.”

Qatar have never before appeared in a World Cup and faces a major challenge just to emerge from Group A, which also includes Senegal and the Netherlands. South Africa in 2010 is the only host nation to fail to get beyond the group stage, so to avoid sharing that distinction would be success in itself.

Sunday may be Qatar’s best hope for a victory against an Ecuador team that is only five places above it at No. 44 in the FIFA rankings.

Here are all details on how to watch the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played on Sunday, 20 November 2022.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will begin at 9.30 pm IST on Sunday.

On which TV channel can I watch FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where can I live stream FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

